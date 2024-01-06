When did Figgy and Taylor from Survivor break up? Details explored

Survivor Season 33 contestants Jessica 'Figgy' Figueroa and Taylor Lee Stocker broke up shortly after the cameras stopped rolling after the show's end. According to EW, Survivor Season 33 contestants Figgy and Taylor ended their romance on October 26, 2016. Despite being supportive of each other during their tenure on the show and exhibiting a memorable 'showmance,' the duo decided to call it quits after Figgy discovered details about Taylor's past love life.

Survivor on CBS followed the contestants on the secluded island as they participated in grueling competitions to emerge as the ultimate winner.

The long-running show is a test of patience and practice unlike anything else on reality television. Twenty candidates split into two tribes based on age, competed in season 33 of the CBS reality television series, which premiered on September 21, 2016.

The season, which debuted under the title Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X on CBS, highlighted the competitors' actual traits as they battled against the elements and obstacles in their way.

A look into Figgy and Taylor's relationship on Survivor Season 33

Figgy was a twenty-three-year-old barmaid when she first decided to compete and establish her legacy as a Survivor participant. Similarly, twenty-four-year-old Taylor of Idaho desired to take home the $1 million cash award.

Although they had high hopes of winning the trophy, their desire for one another was even stronger and developed into a strong bond throughout the episodes. Figgy and Taylor became closer and cuddled up to each other without their fellow cast members knowing anything about it.

Thus, the two acted as rivals and buddies to the outside world. But in private, they started getting to know each other better, according to ScreenRant. However, the relationship didn't remain a secret for long on Survivor Season 33.

Due to their inability to contain their affection for one another, Taylor and Figgy's romance was quickly made public. Figgy and Taylor did everything from cuddling to holding hands all the time, and they even discussed getting married on television.

Although their nascent affection had enabled them to envision a future together, the rivalry intensified on the show. Figgy learned several truths about Taylor after she was voted off the island on day 18, and these revelations finally forced the two to face the music and confront each other on the reunion episode.

Although their brief on-screen romance suggested their intimacy, Taylor's history significantly stifled their connection. Long after filming ended, Figgy concluded that Taylor had overstated how long they would be together.

Survivor Season 33 contestant Taylor dated someone before appearing on the show. Not only that but Figgy and the other cast members were purposefully kept in the dark about his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy as well. But on Day 25, as he left the show, he realized he had to accept the truth.

According to ScreenRant, Figgy described how, after filming ended, Taylor confessed about his girlfriend back home in an interview with Sirius XM. Consequently, Figgy and Taylor never reconnected following their brief on-screen affair.

Taylor remained devoted to his fiancée, who went on to have their child after his exit from the show. Taylor and his girlfriend Kate married in 2018, and they currently have three kids together.

But Figgy has also made a name for herself outside of the program. The reality star became an instructor after departing from Fiji. She currently teaches sixth grade in a middle school.

Apart from being an educator, she has a strong interest in sports and frequently uses Twitter, formerly X, to follow the latest basketball news. In addition, Figgy has discovered her true love and often travels with him.