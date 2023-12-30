ESPN vs CBS feud brewing? Analysts from competing companies directly butt heads over Russell Wilson benching 

Russell Wilson's benching has split Broncos Country down the middle. Some believe Sean Payton did the right thing in calling it a run with No. 3. Others can't believe the treatment of the Super Bowl winner. The quarterback spoke to the media for the first time since his benching, confirming prior reports of the team asking him to defer his injury guarantee.

In response, CBS Sports contributor Josina Anderson praised the quarterback for speaking out on the situation that led to his benching. However, in her next statement, she indirectly appeared to call out ESPN analyst Ryan Clark over his reaction to the benching.

Clark had stated earlier this week that he believed Sean Payton acted as a 'thug' in his treatment of Russell Wilson. Anderson didn't buy the reaction as genuine. In response to Anderson's callout, Clark directly responded to her comment, saying she might as well have "@"-ed him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clark followed up with a firey response:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was beyond INTENTIONAL!! I meant it too… Also, “Behaved as a Thug”. Not is!! Make sure you quote me right if you sneak dissing."

Anderson responded with seemingly a sarcastic pat on the back:

Expand Tweet

"Good morning Ryan. I’m not sneaking anything. It’s just my opinion, as you have yours. No caps needed on my end. I see you acknowledge you meant what you said. Continue doing great work."

Russell Wilson heading into suddenly unclear offseason

Russell Wilson at Broncos Lions Football

At points this season, the quarterback of the Denver Broncos appeared to be smack dab in the middle of his prime with a series of fourth-quarter comebacks in the middle of the season.

He had blown out Patrick Mahomes and defeated the Bills in Buffalo, delivering Denver back-to-back stunning wins over two of the perennial powerhouses in the conference.

However, it was not enough for Sean Payton and the front office, as they elected to bench the quarterback. Before the benching, many assumed the team would be stuck with Russell Wilson deep into the 2020s with a contract running through the 2028 season.

Should he somehow still find a way to finish out the deal with the Broncos, he would be 40 years old at its conclusion and heading into an age 41 season. Instead, heading into what will be an age-36 season, his future is now suddenly uncertain.

Could Denver find a place to trade for the quarterback? Will they elect to cut the quarterback outright and eat the dead cap costs, or will they shrug their shoulders and accept 2024 as another year of No. 3?