Nick Aldis responds to 33-year-old star’s urgent request for Survivor Series weekend following WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has been doing a phenomenal job ahead of Survivor Series WarGames 2023. However, a 33-year-old star’s recent request seems to have irked the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Aldis was seen making some important decisions ahead of the Survivor Series on SmackDown. One such decision saw him replace Carlito with Dragon Lee for a match against Santos Escobar at the massive event.

The fans saw Grayson Waller and Austin Theory mock Kevin Owens on SmackDown this week. This led Owens to team up with LA Knight and beat down the heels on an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect.

The beatdown before their match led the two men to destroy some of the props in the ring for The Grayson Waller Effect. The 33-year-old Waller quickly took to Twitter to demand Aldis to foot the bill for the damage.

The SmackDown General Manager was not pleased with the WWE Superstar’s request and responded by claiming that a male Karen should be called a Grayson.

"I don't know what you call a male Karen but maybe we should call it a Grayson." Aldis shared.

You can check out Nick Aldis' tweet below:

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are not booked for any matches at Survivor Series 2023. However, it would not be a surprise if the two men came out for a short segment to mock the crowd and call out some superstars.

What did Grayson Waller say to Nick Aldis on Survivor Series weekend following WWE SmackDown?

Grayson Waller is one of the finest heels in WWE. His mic work is phenomenal, and he has overshadowed the talented Austin Theory in their current partnership.

Waller and Theory were overconfident when they made fun of Kevin Owens on Friday night. However, it proved to be costly as LA Knight helped Owens take down the two men before defeating them in a tag team contest.

Waller took to Twitter to complain about the plants that were broken on the set of The Grayson Waller Effect during the beatdown. He asked the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to foot the bill for the same by the end of Survivor Series weekend.

"Hey @RealNickAldis, Will be sending you the bill for the destroyed plants from tonight. Please have it sorted by the end of the weekend #SmackDown," Waller shared.

You can check out Grayson Waller's tweet below:

It must be noted that Nick Aldis has done a great job at handling the heels on SmackDown. He has also worked well with the WWE Superstars on social media to keep the fans entertained off television.

