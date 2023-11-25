WWE makes major changes to Survivor Series: WarGames match; former champion replaced

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday night, Carlito was scheduled to go one-on-one with Santos Escobar. However, the match has changed, and the former United States Champion will no longer compete at the event.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Escobar turned heel by attacking Rey Mysterio and injuring his leg. He was unhappy that the WWE Hall of Famer sided with Carlito instead of him. Last week, Santos attacked Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, turning his back on the LWO.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Carlito was involved in an in-ring segment where he responded to what Santos said on the show last Friday night. He addressed the latter mainly in Spanish, leading to a physical confrontation between the two stars at ringside.

They continued fighting backstage, and Dragon Lee got involved by taking out Escobar with a hurricanrana. Before the show ended, Nick Aldis announced that Carlito suffered an injury and wouldn't be able to perform at Survivor Series.

Aldis wanted to postpone the match, but Dragon Lee offered to replace Carltio. The SD General Manager agreed, which means it'll be Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday night.

