When did Internet Explorer come out? Origin explored as Microsoft shuts down browser after 27 years

Microsoft shut down Internet Explorer on Wednesday, June 15 after 27 years of service. Users will now be redirected toward Microsoft’s browser Edge, which was launched in 2015.

In a blog post last year, the company announced their decision to remove the iconic browser. Sean Lyndersay, General Manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, explained the reason behind the decision by saying:

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”

The Journey of Microsoft’s Internet explorer

Internet Explorer was created by Thomas Reardon in 1995, to combat Netscape Navigator. The browser was part of Microsoft Plus! for Windows 95, a $49.99 software bundle that included the "Internet Jumpstart Kit." It was launched on August 16, 1995.

Shortly after its launch, a 1.5 version was released, and Microsoft started bundling it with Windows NT. This was extremely profitable because it meant users didn’t have to pay money to get themselves an internet surfing application.

Around August 13, 1996, when the third version of the application launched, things started to heat up between Internet Explorer and Netscape. IE started getting bundled with Mac OS 8. The browser also added features like ActiveX and frames that helped users get a better browsing experience.

Around early 2000, IE had already grabbed 90% of the market, making it the leading browser. The sixth version was the last independently released model of the Microsoft browser. Going forward, it would just come with Windows and would update automatically when required.

IE 7, which was released on October 18, 2006, saw the introduction of a crucial feature called Tabs. Before that, users could only open one web page at a time.

These features helped IE keep a hold of the market until 2008 when it started to see a steady decline. By 2010, its market share had dropped to 60%, while a new browser called Firefox had grabbed almost 25% of the market.

After 2010, IE saw a massive decline with Chrome leading the way. Eventually, Internet Explorer lost its grip to become the "Chrome downloader."

The 11th and latest version of the browser was released in 2013.

Internet reacts to Internet Explorer shutting down

Even though the browser wasn't used anymore, it had a strong nostalgic connection with numerous users. A survey conducted by Roy Morgan last year showed, that 85% of participants recognized the blue icon, even though only 28% of the respondents used it.

The browser was always made fun of, for its slow speed with numerous memes online. Internet users decided to bid the application a farewell in a similar fashion by filling social media platforms with jokes and memes.

Even stars like Ryan Reynolds posted in the memory of the web browser.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

@microsoft Lonesome Dove:The Outlaw Years was one of my first jobs back in 1995. It’s been a crazy 27 years and I can’t imagine doing it without you, Internet Explorer. The show didn’t deserve another season but you sure did… #BringBackInternetExplorer @microsoft Lonesome Dove:The Outlaw Years was one of my first jobs back in 1995. It’s been a crazy 27 years and I can’t imagine doing it without you, Internet Explorer. The show didn’t deserve another season but you sure did…#BringBackInternetExplorer @microsoft https://t.co/7rE7LM9FA9

Linus Tech Tips @LinusTech now how am I going to download Chrome and FIrefox? RIP internet explorer now how am I going to download Chrome and FIrefox? RIP internet explorer https://t.co/JVFn93Zo1a

MGAG @My_MGAG Thank you for helping me download Chrome. RIP Internet Explorer Thank you for helping me download Chrome. RIP Internet Explorer https://t.co/7stysKnNrI

Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) @OliverJia1014 Goodbye Internet Explorer. You’ll be missed by no one other than old boomers who don’t know how to install a better web browser. Goodbye Internet Explorer. You’ll be missed by no one other than old boomers who don’t know how to install a better web browser. https://t.co/hMDvX1JpWa

Morning Brew ☕️ @MorningBrew Goodbyes are never easy.



After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. Goodbyes are never easy.After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. https://t.co/A8XMKIKQg1

Microsoft will push browser users towards Edge, which was first launched on July 29, 2015, as part of Windows 10.

Edge is Chromium-based, similar to Google Chrome and Firefox. It is also a smaller and lighter browser as compared to Chrome, and gives much better results than IE.

That doesn't change the fact that IE was the first gate to the internet for many users. While people might not miss using the browser, their desktops will definitely feel empty without the icon.

