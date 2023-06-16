When did LHHH alum Hazel E and Devon Waller get married? Reality star slams estranged husband on Instagram

Love & Hip Hop (LHHH) alum Hazel E was a main cast member of the show from seasons 1 to 4 and one of the cast’s original cast members. She got married to Devon Waller in 2019, but they are no longer together and are in the process of getting a divorce. Hazel E filed for divorce in 2022 after being together for three years after alleging that Devon abused her and their daughter, Ava.

The couple's daughter recently turned three. The reality star took to social media to slam her estranged husband for not getting their daughter anything on her birthday. The former couple then got into a public fight as they took digs at one another via Instagram stories.

Former Love & Hip Hop Holywood (LHHH) star recently took to social media to slam her estranged husband and the father of her daughter Ava. She alleged that he failed to get Ava anything on her birthday.

Hazel E posted a series of Instagram stories that started with a poll. She asked her followers whether it was a new trend to not get their only child anything for their birthday. Hazel then accused him of putting up “fake custody photos” such as flights to and from LA, followed by a series of screenshots of the former couple’s text messages.

In the screenshots, the LHHH alum called Devon a “deadbeat,” and stated that if they had joint custody, she’d grow up in poverty. Waller went on to aggressively call the reality star names and claim that he spent thousands of dollars to see her and spend time with her.

He further added that he was going to get her a big toy but since it wasn’t going to get there in time for her birthday, he was going to send her money instead. He went on to call the LHHH cast member ignorant, and fake and told her that he hates her.

Devon responded to the allegations made by Hazel via his Instagram story and called Hazel a racist and added that she needs help.

He added:

"Don’t make me post the receipts again of you calling several peoples of mine ignorant racist names.

He claimed to have audio recordings of the LHHH celebrity and added that he was going to cancel her. Devon further wrote that nobody is stronger than God himself and that they can be on “DEMON TIME.”

Devon took to Instagram soon after to apologize to his daughter for upsetting her mentally. He added that he was going to give her that respect publicly and that Ava didn’t deserve that.

This is not the first time the LHHH alum took to social media to talk about Devon. In November 2022, Hazel filed for an order of protection against Devon and took to social media to share a screenshot of the filing.

At the time, she added that she is taking the necessary steps to protect herself and opened up about the abuse she witnessed in her marriage. The same month she opened up about her ex cheating on her and allegedly giving her daughter a black eye.

She said:

"Imagine being in the hospital and when your baby finally visits, she has a black eye."

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was on air for six seasons, episodes of which can be streamed on VH1.

