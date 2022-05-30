When did Memphis Garrett propose to Christmas Abbott? Celebrity Big Brother stars’ relationship timeline explored as couple gets hitched in Georgia

Celebrity Big Brother stars Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married on Saturday in Georgia. The couple wed in a ceremony at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

As per E! News, Memphis, 39, wore Tom Ford, and his bride Christmas was dressed in an elegant Laura Nagle dress. The couple had their wedding rings crafted by Adam Campbell and David Yurman.

Speaking to the publication about the wedding, Memphis said:

“What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her! We can continue to build our relationship and grow together. We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don’t ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl.”

Celebrity Big Brother stars Memphis Garrett, and Christmas Abbott's relationship timeline explored

Memphis and Christmas were already famous alumni of Celebrity Big Brother. The former competed in the show's 10th season back in 2008, where he finished in second place, losing to fellow cast member Dan Gheesling after being declared the winner through a unanimous vote.

Christmas participated in Celebrity Big Brother Season 19 and was popularly known as the cast member who broke her foot in the house. The injury did not deter the contestant, as she finished in third place. She joined her now-husband's six-person alliance during the first week of the show's Season 22, and the rest is history.

The couple was two of the strongest contestants on the show. Memphis' intellect and gameplay and Christmas' athleticism threatened fellow cast members as other All-Stars perceived them as a threat, waiting for them to be evicted from the competition. Eventually, the former placed fifth, and his now-wife was evicted soon after in the fourth place.

By the time Season 22 of Celebrity Big Brother: All-Stars ended in October 2018; rumors were already going around about the possibility of them dating. The couple eventually confirmed their relationship in December 2018. Christmas posted a series of pictures with Memphis and captioned it as:

"Love is not found, it’s built. @memphisgarrett (I promise it wasn’t a kiss)"

Memphis also didn't shy away from making the announcement public. He shared the news on Instagram and captioned the following:

"Sometimes people come into your life and you know they just belong. We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future."

Six months after announcing their relationship, the Celebrity Big Brother stars subtly announced that they had moved in with their children. Memphis has a son named River, and Christmas has a son named Loyal. They threw hints on social media, and fellow stars from the show congratulated them on the milestone.

Memphis Garett proposed to Christmas Abbott in June

Soon after, Christmas got the surprise of a lifetime when in June 2021, Memphis got down on one knee and proposed to her at Florida's Little Palm Island Resort and Spa. Both the bride and the groom celebrated their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties sometime in April this year, ahead of the grand wedding.

Speaking with E! News after the wedding, Christmas revealed that she originally planned to have the wedding at a local courthouse, but her husband convinced her to hold it on a larger scale. She said:

"He wanted to have our family and friends celebrate our love and feel the love of that experience. We chatted about a few ideas and then he planned it all! What he created was breathtaking. It's what he does and he is excellent at it. Marrying him is the best blessing, the wedding is a bonus!"

The duo met in the summer of 2020 while filming CBS Big Brother: All-Stars. Although the pair didn't eventually win the series, they still had each other as they walked out of the show. The couple got married almost a year after their engagement in June 2021.

Edited by Suchitra