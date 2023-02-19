When did Michael Williams compete on The Voice? American Idol season 21 contestant was in Nick Jonas' team

American Idol is set to premiere on Sunday and will feature some brilliant singers as they compete to become the next best singer in the country. One of the singers set to compete in the show is Michael Williams, who previously competed on The Voice season 18.

ABC stated about the upcoming season:

"Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series."

American Idol season 21 will premiere on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Michael Williams' The Voice journey explored ahead of his appearance on American Idol

The singer will compete in American Idol season 21 after previously appearing on The Voice season 18.

During his time on the NBC show, he was a part of Nick Jonas’ team and made it to the Live Playoffs. During his blind audition, he sang "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. His performance earned him a buzzer from Nick Jonas and appreciation from all the judges.

Kelly Clarkson told him that he looked like a young Tom Cruise and added that she loved his voice and that he showcased the “lower range, the intensity, the passion.”

She added:

"That falsetto is going to be killer once it’s fully nailed. If you would have nailed that it would have been one of the best auditions we’ve heard."

Nick Jonas said he would share a short story about his surrogate voice involving Big Brother and Blake. He said that The Voice judge had told him that their job as mentors is to coach the singers to help them reach their maximum potential, and he said that he didn’t understand until he saw Michael’s performance.

He added:

"I’m glad they slept on you and I’m happy to have you."

In the battle rounds, the upcoming American Idol contestant went up against Allegra Miles with Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know. Both of them received standing ovations from Nick and Kelly, and she said that Michael came in strong. She added that he has a magnificent tool for his voice.

Nick selected Allegra as the winner, leaving Michael up to the judges to "steal or save." Although Nick had selected another singer, he chose to save Michael because he believed that he deserved to be in the competition.

In the four-way knockout round, Michael sang, You Are The Reason by Calum Scott and received another standing ovation from Nick Jonas, followed by singing Harry Style’s Sign of the Times in the Live Playoffs. After his performance, Nick remarked that they chose this song because Michael had set a high standard and he was pleased with his effort.

After the show aired, the American Idol season 21 contestant spoke to WVXU News and said that he was blown away when Nick Jonas said that he has the voice of an angel. He added that he’s a rock star and knows what he’s talking about.

He added:

"For him to say that, it was pretty mind-blowing. I was grinning eafr to ear when he said that."

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of American Idol season 21 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes