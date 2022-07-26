When do new episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3 air on HBO Max? Release schedule explored

HBO's best and most underrated dark superhero comedy Harley Quinn is back for a third run after an excruciating wait of two years. After the second season ended in June 2020, the TV series established itself as one of the successful installments of the DC Universe, which made the wait for the third season all the more difficult.

Led by showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, the animated series features a voice cast of Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, and Alan Tudyk as Joker. Other members of the cast include Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Matt Oberg, Jason Alexander, Christopher Meloni, and J.B. Smoove.

Premiering on July 28, 2022 at 3 AM ET, the first three episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3 will introduce viewers to the new power couple, Harlivy, who are seen returning to Gotham. The season is going to be packed with a ton of fun and misadventures as the two women take over the town.

Here's all you need to know about the release schedule this season so that you don't miss out on what is to come!

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release schedule explored ahead of season premiere

The long wait is finally over as the third season of HBO's Harley Quinn is here at last. The season will comprise a total of 10 episodes, with the premiere constituting the first three episodes. Take a look at the release schedule of the DC Comics-based series:

Episode 1 - Harlivy: July 28, 2022

Episode 2 - There's No Ivy in Team: July 28, 2022

Episode 3 - The 83rd Annual Villy Awards: July 28, 2022

Episode 4 - A Thief, A Mole, An Orgy: August 4, 2022

Episode 5 - It's a Swamp Thing: August 11, 2022

Episode 6 - Joker: The Killing Vote: August 18, 2022

Episode 7 - Another Sharkley Adventure: August 25, 2022

Episode 8 - Batman Begins Forever: Sept. 1, 2022

Episode 9 - Climax at Jazzapajizza: Sept. 8, 2022

Episode 10 - The Horse and the Sparrow: Sept. 15, 2022

After the release of the first three episodes as part of the season premiere, the rest of the episodes are expected to follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping on HBO Max every Thursday at 3 AM ET (tentative).

Attendees of the San Diego Comic Con were in luck since the first two episodes premiered there ahead of the HBO premiere. They got to meet their favorite characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, King Shark, Clayface, etc. before the rest of the world.

More details about Harley Quinn Season 3

While the streamer did not give away much in terms of the plot for Season 3, the teaser trailer released in June did offer a glimpse into the madness that's about to transpire with Harley and Ivy's return to Gotham. With Poison Ivy having left Kite Man at the altar, Harley and Ivy are now an official couple ready to wreak havoc.

According to the Season 3 description provided by HBO Max, Harley and Ivy's antics as a couple have been likened to the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. Along with their ragtag crew of baddies comprising King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant, the two strive to become the best versions of themselves while working towards Ivy's plan of transforming Gotham into Eden's paradise.

The upcoming season is also set to feature exciting appearances from Batman, Swamp Thing, Catwoman, Nightwing, John Constantine, Mad Hatter, Clock King, Amanda Waller, along with a James Gunn cameo. What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen has been cast to voice Nightwing, while the rest are still a mystery.

Don't forget to tune in to HBO Max to catch the Harley Quinn Season 3 premiere on July 28, 2022!

