When do new episodes of The Idol air on HBO? Release schedule explored

The Idol on HBO will begin airing weekly from Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET onward. The show will explore the complicated relationship between an aspiring young pop star named Jocelyn and her lover, Tedros. In addition to being her partner, he is also a self-help guru and the leader of a new-age cult. He has a mysterious past, which will be gradually uncovered in the show.

The show will consist of just six episodes. The titles of the first three have been revealed. However, we are still awaiting the names of the last three.

Here is the schedule for the show, along with its episodic titles.

Episode 1: “Pop Tarts & Rat Tales” — June 4

Episode 2: “Double Fantasy” — June 11

Episode 3: “Daybreak” — June 18

Episode 4: (TBA) — June 25

Episode 5: (TBA) — July 2

Episode 6: (TBA) — July 9

The Idol on HBO: What do we know about the show so far?

The Idol was created by Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson. Levinson is best known for the hit HBO teen drama series Euphoria.

Here is the official trailer of the show released by HBO:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

It further states:

"Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

From its official trailer and synopsis, we learn that The Idol will be based on the rollercoaster life of a pop star named Jocelyn. She achieved success at a very young age. However, after facing a violent nervous breakdown, an important tour of hers gets canceled.

Jocelyn strives to become the greatest and s*xiest pop star in America. Throughout her journey, she is supported by her mysterious boyfriend, Tedros. As time passes, they get closer, but some believe Tedros is really brainwashing her and feeding her insanity.

The Idol is led by Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, as Tedros. Some recurring faces on the show are Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, and numerous others.

Who is Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd?

Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, is a renowned Canadian singer and songwriter. He has 4 Grammy Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, 22 Juno Awards, 6 American Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, and a Latin Grammy Award. He has also received nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards and Academy Awards.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, he expressed his joy in working with South Korean singer and rapper Jennie from Blackpink. He said:

"A lot of these musicians, like myself, are non-actors, and we all understand the world. … We’re all tapping into a place. And I think Jennie does it incredibly well on the show. I’m really proud of her."

He is one of the world's best-selling musicians. Some of his most popular albums are Starboy, After Hours, Dawn FM, and My Dear Melancholy.

The Idol will premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

