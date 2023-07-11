''When people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education'.'': Barbie star Margot Robbie opens up on her resemblance with Emma Mackey

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appeared on Buzzfeed's Puppy interview on July 9, 2023, before the release of their upcoming film Barbie. During their conversation, Robbie opened up about her resemblance to Sex Education star Emma Mackey and also shed light on their friendship. It is also worth noting that while Robbie will star in the upcoming film, Mackey is also a part of the film.

This revelation gives fans insights into the camaraderie and humor the two share. During the interview, Margot Robbie addressed the common occurrence of fans mistaking her for Mackey. Acknowledging the resemblance, the I, Tonya actress expressed her admiration for Emma's work.

"When people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I'm like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry, it's not me,' But it's funny. I think Emma is a great actress and I'm a big fan of her work," Margot Robbie said.

Margot Robbie discusses similarities between her and Emma Mackey

Robbie explained that the comparisons between her and Mackey were not surprising, considering they had similar facial features and blonde hair. She also spoke about their mutual presence in the entertainment industry, which only contributes to the mix-up. She also noted that if the two actresses had different hair colors, they didn't look as similar.

However, this isn't the first time either of the two have spoken about their resemblance. In a September 2022 conversation with Total Film, Emma Mackey shared her thoughts on similarities with Margot Robbie.

"It's just funny, And I think Margot has had the grace and humor to be able to play on that and allow me to be in the same film as her – bless her," Mackey said.

The recent interview also shed light on the highly anticipated 2023 Barbie movie, where Robbie takes on the titular role and Mackey plays a supporting character. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film promises to be a comedy about identity, as Barbie navigates being kicked out of Barbieland and embarks on an adventure in the real world.

The diverse supporting cast, including Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Will Ferrell, further adds excitement to the project. The film has generated mixed reactions from fans, with some eagerly anticipating the live-action adaptation and others expressing skepticism about its premise.

However, the involvement of Greta Gerwig along with renowned screenwriter Noah Baumbach, and the talented cast has been widely praised. With a reported budget of $100 million, the production showcases a significant investment in bringing this iconic doll to life on the big screen.

A promising collaboration between Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey in the 2023 Barbie movie

Margot Robbie's candid comments about her resemblance to Emma Mackey provide an endearing glimpse into the dynamic between the two actresses. As they prepare to collaborate in the upcoming Barbie movie, Robbie's lighthearted attitude toward the comparisons and her appreciation for Mackey's talent showcase her professionalism and camaraderie.

Mackey expressed her interest to act in Barbie with Greta earlier with Total Film and the Sex Education star said that it was her dream to work with Greta.

"When [Barbie] came along, I was like, 'I need to audition for this.' I was really excited because Greta’s my hero, and I adore her. Working with her has been everything I could have dreamed of," she added.

As fans await the release of the 2023 Barbie movie, they can find reassurance in the positive rapport between Robbie and Mackey. Their friendship and shared sense of humor bode well for their on-screen chemistry, potentially adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the highly anticipated film.

Regardless of the resemblance, Robbie and Mackey stand as two distinct and talented actresses, each contributing their unique strengths to the world of entertainment.

