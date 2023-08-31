When and where are Robin Roberts and Amber Laign getting married? Details explored ahead of the gala ceremony

Robin Roberts, the co-anchor of Good Morning America (GMA), and her fiance, Amber Laign, are getting married about two weeks from now. GMA said the two first met in 2005 and have been together for 18 years. Roberts made the announcement of the engagement on January 2, 2023, on the show.

The wedding plans have been in full swing ever since, and the couple wanted to share their journey with the viewers of the media channel GMA. Cameras followed them around as Robin and Amber decided on the wedding details, including flowers, wedding gowns, and the cake, as revealed in an emotional segment on August 28, 2023.

Robin Roberts expressed to her co-anchors that both Amber and her were "deliriously happy," thanking the viewers for the well wishes, as per The Sun. According to Hello, fans are guessing that the ceremony might take place in Robin's vacation house in Key West, Florida, which she lovingly calls a "happy place."

"The wedding is the feeling of an enchanted garden": Details about Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding

On Monday, August 28, Good Morning America shared details about Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign's wedding. The couple has been together since 2005, when they met on a blind date. According to Business Insider, the GMA co-host tried to cancel the date twice before finally agreeing.

While talking about the wedding planning, which started in January 2023, Robin told the GMA crew,

"It's been fun watching sweet Amber, just watching her get emotional and having fun and giggling. That's been the best part of it."

Laign, who appeared on GMA with Roberts, said she never anticipated being involved in the wedding planning process. She talked about the upcoming wedding, saying,

"I never really thought I would be doing this, ever. Just having it all unfold and discovering parts of myself I didn't really know were there. It's been fun."

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign went on a shopping spree for their wedding gowns. They hired Mark Badgley and James Mischka as their designers and have kept the final look a secret from each other and the audience.

The GMA anchor said,

"The final fitting, we're doing separately. I want us to each see each other in the final dress for the first time on the wedding day."

The two brides-to-be went to Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes to get the perfect cake that their guests would like. In addition, the couple tasted a variety of samples, from a brown butter banana cake to one with an orange ginger flavor.

Roberts and Laign haven't revealed where the actual ceremony will take place yet. However, fans have been speculating that the wedding could happen at their vacation home in Key West, Florida.

Amber excitedly revealed the theme of the wedding, saying,

"The wedding is the feeling of an enchanted garden. Our colors are white, blush, pink, a little bit of green, ethereal."

Good Morning America threw the couple a bachelorette party at their set on August 16, 2023. Robin Roberts's fellow co-anchors, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer, attended the bash.

ABC anchors Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang, and Martha Raddatz were also present, along with Niecy Nash Betts and CBS' Gayle King. The girl group En Vogue performed at the beach-themed bachelorette.

Niecy Nash-Betts, who helped plan the bachelorette party, said,

"When I first found out that Robin and Amber were going to get married, I was shocked because I said, 'I thought they were already married.' They are each other's better half for sure."

The couple also celebrated in their own way before the GMA party. Robin Roberts revealed Amber told her to get out of her comfort zone and "really let loose," and that she was glad she took her partner's advice.

“Before Sweet Amber left on her bachelorette weekend she insisted that I venture outside my comfort zone and really let loose. So glad I followed her advice and so glad I have an extra day to recover!”

Robin Roberts had her last day on Good Morning America on August 30, 2023, as she is temporarily leaving work to prepare for her wedding with Amber Laign.