When did Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel start dating? Inside their relationship as couple welcomes second child together

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell revealed that she recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her longtime boyfriend Matte Babel.

While speaking to E! News at a BÉIS pop-up event in Los Angeles on June 6, the 35-year-old actress opened up about having an addition to the family.

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her. It’s really special to come and visit my other baby.”

The You alum, who co-founded the travel brand BÉIS in 2018, announced her pregnancy with their second child in February 2022, while mourning the loss of her grandmother.

While posting a photo thread showcasing her baby bump, she wrote:

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.”

Shay Mitchell described the situation as "the most challenging" time of her life.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel have been longtime partners

The Pretty Little Liars alum and Babel began dating in 2017. As per Entertainment Tonight, the duo met through mutual friends. The pair are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Atlas Noe, whom they welcomed in October 2019.

However, Shay Mitchell suffered a miscarriage at 14 weeks, a year before her first daughter was born. While speaking to the outlet Hatchland in 2019, she revealed that she suffered with "severe" depression during her first pregnancy.

“Usually, I’m incredibly active and outgoing, but instead, I mainly stayed home to avoid stares and questions. I was extremely lonely. Pregnancy can be a hard time, especially if you’re having to hide it. After I came out publicly, I felt an enormous wave of relief and was finally able to start enjoying the pregnancy.”

In a 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Shay Mitchell spoke about the ups and downs that she felt in her relationship with Babel during the coronavirus pandemic.

“One minute I’m like, ‘You stay on this side of the bedroom, I’ll be on this side, do not cross this line.’ You know? And then other days I’m like, ‘Oh, this is awesome. I feel very grateful that I have you here to watch this Netflix show.’ You know what I mean? So it comes in ebbs and flows for sure.”

In August 2021, Mitchell revealed that despite being parents to their daughter Atlas, she didn't believe that marriage was "in the cards" for her and Babel.

“I think we both agree. Maybe it’s just me. I love the fact that we come home and every day I’m like, ‘I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes. I’m like, ‘Hey, I can walk out. I don’t need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.’ And same with him.”

On the professional front, Shay Mitchell last appeared in the television series Dollface as Stella Cole. As per her IMDb profile, she will next star in Something from Tiffany's.

