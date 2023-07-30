When was Vail Bloom on Vanderpump Rules? Alum claims she was offered a reality show

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules has seen many famous faces in the ten years that it has been on the air. One of them was the American actress and producer Vail Bloom.

While she got her start on The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2010, four years after she was on the daytime show, she appeared on the Bravo show.

During season 3, she was one of the hostesses at SUR but wasn’t hired as part of the restaurant staff. The actress recently appeared on Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, where she opened up about her short-lived Vanderpump Rules journey.

"They offered me my own reality show on Bravo, but I said no," she said.

Bloom said that during her time on the show, she was asked to help the cast from a more "traditional theatrical point of view." She was tasked with moving the scene along, giving it an arch, and so on.

Why did Vanderpump Rules alum Vail Bloom turn down having her own reality show?

Vail Bloom recently appeared on the Soap Opera Digest podcast, where she talked about her time on Vanderpump Rules. The actress who appeared on the Bravo show during season 3 claimed during the podcast appearance that she was offered her own reality show, but she declined.

She noted that she needs a script and is much more comfortable playing someone else.

"I don’t want to be ‘Vail Bloom.’ I need a script. It’s much more comfortable playing someone else than playing yourself on television. And that didn’t even feel like playing myself," she said.

The Vanderpump Rules alum noted that she wasn’t hired as a part of the staff but as a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR. She added that she knew what she needed to do and that she had a job. Vail also stated that she was paid by the production company rather than SUR.

The Vanderpump Rules alum used to spend a lot of time at the establishments and was close friends with one of the cast members, which is why one of the executive producers asked her about being on the show.

She stated during the podcast that he asked her if she would like to come and hang out with her friends but also "kind of do stuff to help from a traditional theatrical point of view."

Essentially, her job on the show was to keep it going, whether it was a conflict or a confrontation. She was to use her experience to ensure that it moved forward.

"And then also if things come up to feign innocence and genuinely ask questions because I didn’t know a lot of the drama," Bloom added.

The Vanderpump Rules former cast member further noted that she had never watched the show and would often “steer clear” of the show and meditate in a corner.”

Who replaced Vail Bloom?

Vail Bloom was replaced by current cast member Lala Kent after appearing on the show for one season in 2014.

While in conversation with Variety, Lala opened up about how she got on the show and stated that she was a big fan of RHOBH and started working at SUR as a hostess after she struck up a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump one evening.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11, and episodes of the previous seasons are available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.