When will the next episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 air? Guest list and more explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 will not be presenting a brand new episode this week due to the 2022 American Music Awards, which is set to air this Sunday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The next episode of the hit game show will be broadcast on December 4, 2022.

This season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has featured an interesting line-up of celebrities. These individuals have competed against each other across multiple rounds of various games and challenges to win $1 million and donate it to a charity of their choosing.

With a huge bonus at stake, the contestants did their best to try and win the cash prize. They also engaged in fun banter with fellow competitors. This kept viewers glued to their television screens. Here's what to expect from the next episode of the show.

What to expect from new episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3

The new episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will air on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The contestants on episode 10 will include Rupaul, Gayle King, and Julie Bowen. These participants will try their luck and spin the wheel across multiple rounds until one of them is victorious and wins the cash prize of a whopping $1 million.

Take a look at the list of celebrities and their chosen charities below:

RuPaul - playing for The Ali Forney Center Gayle King - playing for The Ana Grace Project Julie Bowen - playing for Baby2Baby

1) RuPaul

RuPaul Andre Charles, better known as RuPaul, is an American actor, drag queen, model, author, and recording artist who was born in San Diego, California, on November 17, 1960. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to study performing arts at 15 years of age. Subsequently, he worked at the Plaza Theater and performed locally as a backup singer.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant got his big break in 1989 when he was cast as an extra in the music video Love Shack by the B-52s. He eventually became famous for his single, Supermodel (You Better Work), which gained immense popularity. His other albums include Born Naked, American, and Mammaru, among many others.

He returned to television in 2009 with RuPaul's Drag Race, which turned out to be one of the most popular reality television shows/competitions, earning several spin-offs and winning major awards.

2) Gayle King

Gayle King is an American journalist, author, and magazine editor, who was born Chevy Chase, Maryland. Over the years, she has appeared on several talk shows, including The Oprah Winfrey Show (OWN), Cover to Cover (NBC), a 2006 XM Satellite Radio show, and more.

She became well known after her 2019 interview with R. Kelly, as viewers witnessed her composure and patience while dealing with an emotional interviewee. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant also hosted her own talk show, The Gayle King Show (2011), which lasted for one season.

Gayle began co-hosting CBS This Morning in 2012, and she has been an editor for O, The Oprah Magazine since 1999.

3) Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen is an American actress, director, and producer who was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She is best known for playing the role of Carol Vessey on the television series Ed (2000–2004), Denise Bauer on Boston Legal (2005–2007), and Claire Dunphy on Modern Family (2009–2020).

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in Modern Family in 2011 and 2012. She has also received nominations from many prestigious award organizations, including American Comedy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and many more.

Although Julie is best known for her television work, she has also appeared in a number of films, including Happy Gilmore (1996), Multiplicity (1996), and Horrible Bosses, among others.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Fans will now have to wait two weeks for their favorite ABC game show to return. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will resume with another set of interesting celebrity contestants who will compete for the grand cash prize, leaving viewers enthralled.

