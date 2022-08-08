When will The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5 air? Romance in Bruges, shifting tides, and more

The Bachelorette is set to return with another dramatic episode on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The hit series will see leading ladies Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia continue to embark on their journey to find love and a partner they can spend the rest of their lives with.

However, the two women have had a difficult journey on The Bachelorette so far. Both Gabby and Rachel encountered several roadblocks along the way, and the upcoming episode will only add to the list. Viewers are in for a wild ride as the ladies make some important decisions.

What can fans expect in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5?

This week's episode will see Gabby and Rachel exploring options as they move further along in their journey across Europe. The next stop is Bruges, where The Bachelorette leads will go on individual and group dates.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe, docking at a city known for its rich history, romantic flair and delicious chocolate and beer: Bruges! Romance is in the air as connections deepen, but not all is coming up roses when Logan decides to confess feelings that send the ship, and our leading ladies, spinning."

In last week's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan revealed that he found himself more attracted to Gabby than Rachel. At the beginning of the episode, as Rachel and her suitors went to cheer Gabby on her group date, Logan confessed that he felt a strong connection to Gabby.

Logan also opened up to host Jesse Palmer about his feelings for Gabby. He explained that he wanted to talk to Gabby and see if she felt the same way about him. But before he could have a conversation with her, Hayden caused a stir with his unruly statements about the ladies and was escorted out by Rachel. When Rachel ultimately offered Logan a rose, he accepted it because he didn't want to disappoint her.

However, this week, he will be coming clean about his feelings for Gabby and confessing the same to Rachel. The synopsis of The Bachelorette episode states:

"After reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes a shocking choice that affects all her remaining men. Meanwhile, Gabby heads to a group date exploring the city, but not all goes to plan when an uninvited guest arrives hoping to stir up feelings."

The synopsis further reads:

"Later, the women will attempt to shake off the surprises of the week with one-on-one dates to remember and a rose ceremony they won’t soon forget."

In a few clips released by the show on their social media platforms, "trouble is brewing" in Bruges as Logan comes clean about his feelings, and Rachel is shown having an emotional breakdown and planning her next steps.

There is some respite for Rachel as she goes on a one-on-one date with Aven. They talk about their relationship with their parents, and The Bachelorette suitor asks her to hold on to his mother's lucky charm to ward off the bad vibes around her.

Meanwhile, Gabby will take her suitors on an adventurous group date, and they will all participate in a special competitive game she's planned for the occasion.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has taken some interesting twists and turns with every episode. The suitors have had to constantly prove themselves and overcome challenges to get more personal time with the ladies.

Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette this Monday on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish