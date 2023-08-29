When will The Flash season 9 be available on Blu-Ray?

The CW's hit superhero TV series, The Flash, ran from October 7, 2014, to May 24, 2023. The show is based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name who has the ability to sprint at superhuman speeds. It was one of the network's most acclaimed projects, as almost every season of the show received viewership in millions.

It has been a few months since the series finale aired in May 2023, and The CW has finally announced the release date for the final season's Blu-ray launch. The channel said that the final season will be released on Blu-ray on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, the show starred Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, and several others.

The Flash season 9 Blu-Ray release date revealed

As mentioned earlier, The CW announced that the final season of the show will be released on Blu-ray on August 29, 2023. The Blu-ray and DVD versions of the entire series will be released on the same date as well.

The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season Blu-ray version will consist of all 13 episodes from the final season and several deleted scenes as well. It will also have a Season 9 gag reel, and a special featurette titled "The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster."

The final season's DVD version is priced at $19.96 and $24.95 on Blu-ray. The complete show on DVD will cost buyers $119.99 on DVD and $149.99 on Blu-ray.

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost/Frost/Khione on the show, was interviewed by EW in May 2023. She was asked how she managed to play so many different characters who had different character arcs.

"That's the work of an actor. You do that even when you're not playing multiple characters. We don't shoot in sequential order, so it's important to know the script and to have done your homework, and even 184 episodes in that was something that I still took seriously, trying to make sure I knew where we were coming from and going to," the actress said.

She continued:

"When we're filming multiple episodes at once, it can get confusing, but that's why it was helpful to have writers on set, and our script supervisors were stellar at helping us keep track of stuff. That's why it's also important to have a strong director as well."

The Flash synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Flash reads:

"At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder. Now a crime-scene investigator, his dedication to learn the truth about his mother's death drives him to follow up on every new scientific advancement and urban legend."

It adds:

"When his latest obsession -- a particle accelerator heralded as a world-changing invention -- causes an explosion, it creates a freak storm and Barry is struck by lightning. He awakes from a coma nine months later with the power of superspeed. When he learns that others who have gained powers use them for evil, he dedicates himself to protecting the innocent, while still trying to solve the older mystery."

The executive producers of the superhero/drama/action show are David Nutter Gabrielle Stanton, Sarah Schechter, Aaron Helbing, Todd Helbing, Andrew Kreisberg, and Greg Berlanti. The runtime of every episode is between 41 to 45 minutes.