Where to buy A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Geo Forma Boot? Price, release date, and more explored

British high-fashion label A-COLD-WALL* is renewing its partnership with the Massachusetts-based footwear genius Converse to release a two-piece Geo Forma Boot footwear collection. The dynamic duo will be reimagining the boots in two new colorways - "Volt" and "Lily White."

Additionally, the collaborative collection pieces come in chunky and contemporary gear style, which amalgamates style with utility. The two-piece Geo Forma Boot footwear collection can be availed at a retail price of $150 on the official e-commerce site of A-COLD-WALL* and select retailers on December 17, 2022. A much wider and global release will be followed on December 20, 2022, via Converse and select retailers.

The upcoming two-piece A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Geo Forma Boot footwear collection will be featured in "Volt" and "Lily White" colorways

The upcoming two-piece A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Geo Forma Boot footwear collection featuring "Volt" and "Lily White" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand name of Converse is primarily established upon its collaborative footwear releases. The label has an array of outstanding partners under its belt, including Tyle, the Creator, Rick Owens' DRKSHDW, and many more. Now, with Converse's team up with Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL*, the upcoming collaboration is bringing a huge surprise for its fans on December 20, 2022.

After joining hands for Chuck 70, Sponge Crater, and Aeon Active CX, the dynamic duo is now gearing up for a new project of the futuristic silhouette, Geo Forma boot. The official site of the footwear label introduces the collaborative shoe as:

"A silhouette from the future drops into the heart of winter. The latest original creation from Converse x A-COLD-WALL* is an innovative blend of functional utility and progressive style."

The site further elaborates:

"The bold and completely unique boot design pairs bleeding-edge subversion with seasonal practicality. Featuring a stretch bootie construction, zip-up shroud and elevated, lugged outsole, this futuristic design unites protection from the elements and ease of entry with avant-garde style."

The collaborative and innovative footwear model was first teased via an exclusive video campaign, which also starred British rapper Lancey Foux. The video shows the Take Some More artist enjoying himself while wearing the brand new boot. In an interview with Hypebeast, Converse Footwear-Energy Design Director, Matt Sleep, talks about the inspiration behind the shoe:

"While it is an entirely new silhouette, the design language of the Geo Forma is rooted in the Chuck 70 but is then transformed through the aesthetic filter of 'future-angularity.'"

Matt Sleep also talks about the details of the Geo Forma boot and how it is similar to the Chuck 70, saying:

"Beginning with the custom mid and outsole units which define the new articulation, the silhouette explores the distinctive artistry of the Chuck 70, but through a futuristic, geometric lens – applying the A-COLD-WALL* signature avant-garde cues while embracing modern concerns of utility."

小言 @ko_go_to A-COLD-WALL* Unveils The Converse Geo Forma Boot＞＞



A silhouette from the future drops into the heart of winter. The latest original creation from Converse x A-COLD-WALL* is an innovative blend of functional utility and progressive style creating the Geo Forma Boot. A-COLD-WALL* Unveils The Converse Geo Forma Boot＞＞A silhouette from the future drops into the heart of winter. The latest original creation from Converse x A-COLD-WALL* is an innovative blend of functional utility and progressive style creating the Geo Forma Boot. https://t.co/LH361vV0RG

The silhouette will be arriving in two new colorways i.e., "Volt/Black Beauty" and "Lily White/Poppy Seed," in the upcoming collection. Moreover, the shoes come in a hefty geometric design.

The upper of the footwear comes constructed out of protected material which can be used even for rain or shine. A branded zipper feature is added across the throat to replace the traditional lacing system. The sole unit is made up of recycled material with a sculptural identity boasting A-COLD-WALL* branding.

Poll : 0 votes