Where to buy Adidas AdiFom Q sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant Adidas is launching more iterations of its newly launched AdiFom Q sneakers, taking inspiration from the Planets. The three-stripes label has announced that it will launch a Cosmic Way Runners collection, which includes two iterations of AdiFom Q and two iterations of Supernova Cushion 7 sneakers.

The AdiFom Q sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas in Neptune and Mars colorways and will follow the monochromatic aesthetic in planet-inspired hues. The label has not yet announced the release date for the new iterations of the AdiFom Q sneakers. But according to the media outlet Complex, the collection, dubbed the Cosmic Way Runners, will be launched starting in December 2022.

However, the sneaker leak account, Soleretriever, claims that the collection will be launched during Spring Summer 2023. None of the release information has directly been confirmed by Adidas yet.

More about the two upcoming colorways of Adidas AdiFom Q sneakers from Cosmic Way Runners collection

Two upcoming colorways of Adidas AdiFom Q sneakers from Cosmic Way Runners collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant may be in hot water with their biggest collaborator and long-time partner, Kanye, but it has not affected the brand's capabilities to release the semi-controversial AdiFom Q sneakers. The label introduced these sneakers in June, following which the shoes were officially released on September 2, 2022.

AdiFom Q sneakers were called out a copy of Ye's Intellectual Property, Foam Runners, by high-profile celebrities like Swizz Beats and Diddy. However, these sneakers are now taking a trip to space and exploring planets in the galaxy under the Cosmic Way Runners collection.

Sneakerheads have much awaited the new Cosmic Way Runners collection since the three-stripes company leaked two of its upcoming models to the media outlet Complex. Both the models are inspired by human space exploration, and the collection brings these two silhouettes to Neptune and Mars.

As per the information revealed by Complex, the label confirmed that the models draw inspiration from the

“Exploration and inhabiting of other planets."

The AdiFom Q sneakers, therefore, theorize a concept of a futuristic sneaker collection that has been through space. The first iteration in the collection is the AdiFom Q Mars, which has been clad in a faded brownish hue with hints of oranges. The upper is constructed out of foam exoskeleton and lays over the internal Primeknit bootie.

The Primeknit bootie of the sneaker is also clad in a tonal shade to compliment its secondary exoskeleton piece. The neoprene tongue, iconic Trefoil logo, and laces further accentuate the tonal hue. The Trefoil logo appears to be branded over the tongue and debossed on the heel, featuring an adiPLUS logo debossing. The aforementioned adiPLUS technology is added to the internal booty, which provides a maximum level of comfort.

The second colorway offered in the Cosmic Way Runners collection is the AdiFom Q Neptune. The pair continue the worn-down effect and is covered in blue tones with hints of black, marking its pre-loved aesthetic.

The foam exoskeleton is clad in a bluish-black hue, while the Primeknit internal bootie is covered in deep navy blue. The tongue and laces are also clad in a deep navy blue. The internal Primeknit bootie helps secure the adiPLUS cushioning to the organically designed outer foam shell. The sneaker's look is rounded out by a tonal outsole borrowing the bluish-blackish shade.

Both the AdiFom Q colorways are slated to drop via the official e-commerce site of Adidas at a retail price of $140.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far