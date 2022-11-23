Where to buy the Adidas Rugby Boot range? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas has revealed a range of three-piece lightweight rugby boots, with a French-style makeover. The sportswear label will revamp three silhouettes: Kakari Z.1, Adizero RS7, and Predator Malice.

The sneakers have been reimagined with details inspired by the Parisian sunrise. The 3-pack Rugby boots collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on December 1, 2022. Furthermore, each boot in the collection is partially made from recycled materials, representing the three stripes label's solution to help end plastic waste.

More about the upcoming Adidas Rugby Boot range featuring Kakari Z.1, Adizero RS7, and the Predator Malice

The upcoming Adidas Rugby Boot range represents the Parisian Sunrise (Image via Adidas)

The Three Stripes brand's rugby sub-label unveiled a lightweight boot range on November 21, 2022, with all three models specifically designed for different positions on the rugby field. The boot collection includes numerous details that pay a striking celebratory homage to France, the host nation for next year's showpiece event.

With the 2023 World Cup fast approaching, rugby teams all over the world are looking to improve their play, and the three stripes label boots are one way to do so. Matthew Fielding, Adidas' Category Director of Field Sports, comments on the latest range of Rugby boots:

“We’re so excited to be launching an updated colorway for our lightweight boot range, to the rugby community. Rugby has changed drastically over the last decade, it’s faster and more athletic than ever, and the demands of the game require lightweight boots."

He adds:

"As all eyes look forward to the pinnacle of the sport, the detailing incorporated on each boot is the perfect tribute to the dedication and hard work our athletes have put towards reaching next year’s showpiece event in France – and we can’t wait to see them performing in the range over the course of this season.”

The Rugby Predator Malice boots have been redesigned in a light pink colorway, inspired by the sunrise in Paris. The infamous Three Stripes logo on the medial side of the Rugby boots has been recolored in navy blue.

The boots are lightweight, with an upper made of recycled material. The sneakers will be available in soft-ground and hard-ground editions, with a larger sweet spot for kickers.

The Adizero RS7 is the second silhouette on the list, with graphics inspired by French and New Zealand iconography. The graphics combine New Zealand's fern with feathers from both the French Cockerel and the Kiwi bird, which are perched on the French rugby badge.

The shoes come fitted with the GEOFIT heel with the sense pods for protection, comfort, and support. They will be released in both soft-ground and hard-ground editions.

The Kakari Z.1 boot is designed in a shadow navy colorway with a white three stripes label on the lateral side. A touch of pink is added in the south over the boot base as a tribute to Paris' sunrise. The boots are lightweight and provide traction and flexibility during the scrum.

The Adidas rugby boot range will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of Adidas from December 1, 2022, at a retail price ranging from $70 to $250 for junior to elite models.

