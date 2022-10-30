Adidas has collaborated with South African luxury label Thebe Magugu for a vibrant collection of footwear and apparel choices. The labels previously collaborated in August 2022, and now continuing their partnership, the dynamic duo will be releasing a smaller capsule.

The upcoming collection features the bird of paradise flower graphics and spreads a message of love and unity. The capsule features three footwear options and three apparel choices that celebrate community, identity, and heritage. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, Thebe Magugu, and select retailers on October 29, 2022.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu 3-piece footwear collection includes Forum Mid, NMD_R1, and Nizza Platform Mid

Newly revealed Adidas x Thebe Magugu 3-piece footwear collection featuring Forum Mid, NMD_R1, and Nizza Platform Mid (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second collaborative collection is made for women and features red-hued graphics all over the apparel and footwear pieces. The collection features a vibrant red hue which adds a feminine touch using a bold plant print. The collection uses inclusivity at the heart of this collection.

The apparel pieces come in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. The collection features two retro silhouettes, including the Nizza Platform Mid and the Forum Mid, and one modernistic silhouette, NMD_R1. The collaboration aims to spread freedom and joy, and celebrate unity and love.

The first silhouette is the Forum Mid's, which comes clad in a Cloud White/Off White/Power Red color palette. The official site describes the shoe,

"A collaboration with South African fashion brand Thebe Magugu, these adidas Forum shoes spread a message of unity. You'll find inspiration from the bird-of-paradise print on this iconic basketball silhouette — a representation and celebration of unbridled joy and hope."

The silhouette features a synthetic upper and textile lining. The lace closure comes with a hook-and-look ankle strap and rubber outsoles. The upper is constructed out of 50% recycled material.

The second silhouette in the collection is the NMD_R1 silhouette, which comes clad in a Core Black/Almost Yellow/Power Red color palette. The official site describes the shoe,

"Hope blooms eternal. Designed in collaboration with South African fashion label Thebe Magugu, these adidas NMD_R1 shoes celebrate a future vision of unbridled joy and freedom for all. That's what the bird-of-paradise on and around the signature NMD heel plugs represents. The plush BOOST cushioning that brings total comfort and support to your daily moves."

The upper is made out of mesh material and comes with lace closure. The BOOST midsole and rubber outsole finish off the look. The upper is constructed out of a minimum of 50% recycled material.

The third collaborative footwear is the Nizza Platform Mid silhouette, which comes clad in a Power Red/Cloud White/Core Black color palette. The official site introduces the shoe,

"South African fashion brand Thebe Magugu tells stories through design, and the bird-of-paradise print is one of unbridled joy and freedom. A beacon of hope, the print takes over these adidas shoes. Stand tall on the elevated platform outsole and show it off."

The upper is constructed out of canvas material in an all-over bird of paradise flower. The Thebe Magugu print and rubber outsole finishes off the look. The upper is made out of 50% recycled content.

The Poncho Hoodie from the collection (Image via Adidas)

The apparel collection includes a bright red Poncho hoodie that comes with a relaxed drawstring hood, a patch front pocket, side slits, and high-low hem. The hoodie is adorned with Bird of Paradise print and trefoil logo. The collection also includes a red wide-legged pants and the Studio Bra and tights.

The entire collection can be availed at a retail price ranging from $95 to $120 at the official e-commerce site of both the labels and select retailers staring October 29, 2022.

