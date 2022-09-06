Where to buy Athleta Rituals intimatewear collection? Release date and more details explored 

Athleta, a well-known name in American fashion, is debuting in the intimatewear sector with the release of its newly created Rituals collection. The collection's fit, materials, and manufacturing are oriented towards comfort and improved support.

The brand new Athleta Rituals collection is slated to hit the shelves on September 20, 2022. Following the release date, all items in the drop will be purchasable from the label’s official website.

The pricing for the collection is expected to range somewhere between $16 to $70.

Athleta enters into intimate segment with new Rituals intimate assortment

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Athleta.com)

As part of its ongoing efforts to position itself as a lifestyle label and reach its target of $2 billion in sales per year by 2023, Athleta is debuting a range of "Rituals" intimates.

The brand, which was created in 1998, has recently expanded its product line for a more comprehensive approach, moving beyond the athletic sportswear for which it is best known. The sportswear line is also backed by continuous ads with Olympic winners Allyson Felix and Simone Biles.

The upcoming collection will offer bikinis, boy shorts and thong-styled underwear. Varying sizes ranging from XXS to 3X will be available for purchase. These can be bought either as single pieces priced at $16, or a set of three for $36.

The collection also includes an adjustable strap brassiere and a T-shirt bra, which will be dropped in sizes ranging from A to DD and B to G, respectively. The prices for them will fall between $59 to $69.

It must be noted that all of these new designs have been wear-tested by more than 100 females.

45% of Athleta's selection is comprised of "all-day lifestyle" choices for work, hanging out after work, traveling, weekends, and sleeping. The remaining 55% of performance designs are sporty while being rooted in the label's performance DNA. However, Athleta's top management acknowledges that there is a need to boost consumer awareness of the collection's non-performance components, especially given the recent shift in market preferences.

Ebru Ercon, the Vice President for Design at the label, commented upon changing likes and dislikes among consumers:

"Customers want a wardrobe that provides a seamless transition between workout and lifestyle."

He added that layering is crucial for a wardrobe like this, before going on to say:

“Women don’t want to feel compromised or uncomfortable.”

With the Rituals collection, the label is handing out an easy opportunity to even more customers by providing them the chance to layer their way through an entire wardrobe in Athleta.

The brand places a high priority on creating new, cutting-edge products for its customers. However, with the Rituals catalog, they have produced a base wardrobe component that promotes liberty of movement as well as convenience thanks to a no-dig fit and feminine silhouettes which are stunning, adaptable, and inclusive.

The activewear label recorded net sales of $344 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 1% over the same period last year. Although the brand is still working to spread awareness and establish itself as a powerful entity in the women's activewear and wellness segment, it is facing some softening due to the shift in consumer preferences from athleisure to occasion and work-based classifications.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal