Where to buy Avril Lavigne x Killstar clothing line? Price, release date, and more explored

Avril Lavigne, the Grammy-nominated pop-punk star, is collaborating with Killstar, a U.K.-based fashion retailer, on an apparel, accessories, and lingerie collection inspired by Lavigne's signature pop-punk aesthetic.

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collaborative collection comes in a bright pink colorway. The collaborative collection features pieces with barbed wire motifs and skeleton designs throughout the apparel and accessories line.

The collaborative collection was released on the official e-commerce site of Killstar on Monday, August 22, 2022, for VIP early access, and on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for the general public.

Avril Lavigne has always been a style icon from her early days. Be it her iconic tie and tank top look, or baggy pants, the singer has always been an inspiration for bratz, emo, and even barbie styles.

The Avril Lavigne-curated collaborative collection includes ready-to-wear fashion, intimates, and accessories in the signature bubblegum pop pink hue, which perfectly blends the Lavigne's signature goth-meets-barbie aesthetic.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, Avril Lavigne said:

"I like Killstar’s clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time. They took my creative vision and brought it to life with tangible pieces which are so cool. The collection is definitely my vibe of things I would wear.”

The apparel line includes pieces such as crop tops, oversized tees, bodysuits, skirts, sweaters, dresses, and pants. From body-hugging mini dresses to baggy sweatpants, the collection features a diverse range of styles, patterns, and colours that perfectly reflect Avril's pop-punk princess persona.

Accessories such as heeled combat boots, rolling suitcases, and wide brim hats follow a similar aesthetic. Avril continues her statement by saying:

“The pieces are sexy, edgy, with a twist of goth. I love the contrast of the skulls on sexy pieces and lingerie. I’ve always loved skeleton prints and barbed wires. I have so many skull designed things in my own home, so of course, I decided to do some pieces with that and skeleton prints.”

Lavigne also discussed her favourite pieces from the collection, which include the Ribcage Maxi Dress and the Suitcase. She also added:

"I love wearing baggie hoodies and skate shoes, but then I also love brands like Vivienne Westwood and Versace. My style has always been whatever comes naturally to me in that moment. Sometimes it’s a little skate, a little tomboy, a twist of goth—all tied together with some rock ‘n’ roll glam.”

A few pieces from the collection includes:

Suspense Joggers, which can be availed for $52.99. Dreaded Harness, which can be availed for $42.99. Cheekbone Top, which can be availed for $39.99. Skeleton Dress, which can be availed for $44.99. Ribcage Maxi Dress, which can be availed for $49.99. Heartache Bra, which can be availed for $23.99. SK8R Girl Bodysuit, which can be availed for $39.99. Waxwork Midi Skirt, which can be availed for $44.99. Sheer Mystery Cloak, which can be availed for $59.99 Ex Girlfriend Flares, which can be availed for $52.99.

The entire collection, with standalone styles and separates, can be mixed and matched into her fans' existing wardrobes. The fashion line exemplifies not only Lavigne's personal style, but also her low-high fashion philosophy.

Lavigne's style evolved from punk and grunge to a more pop punk aesthetic, combining bright colours and gothic motifs, as evident from the collection.

The Avril Lavigne by Killstar collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Killstar from $14.99 to $59.99, starting Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

