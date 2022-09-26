Where to buy Bape x OVO collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese streetwear fashion label Bape, also known as A Bathing Ape, has reunited with Drake's Toronto, Canada-based lifestyle label, OVO, also known as October's Very own, to release an apparel and accessories collection. The Fall Winter 2022 collection is the third collaboration between the two.

The collaborative collection, which follows up on last year's Fall Winter 2021 offering, includes jackets, hoodies, tees, socks, denim pants, and more to create a well-rounded collection. It was released on Saturday, September 24, 2022, on the official e-commerce site and select physical stores of both Bape and OVO.

More about the newly released Bape x OVO Fall Winter 2022 apparel and accessories collection

Nigo's Bape and Drake's Ovo previously shook up the fashion industry with their successful Fall Winter 2021 collaboration. The streetwear labels are back with the release of the Fall Winter 2022 collection.

The Bape has always been known for its "Ape Shall Never Kill Ape" phrase, but for this collaboration, the Nigo-founded label has changed it to "Ape Shall Never Kill Owl" to represent the synergies between the two labels.

Bape introduces the collaboration in an official press release as:

"BAPE®︎, also known as “A BATHING APE®”, will release a collaborative collection with Toronto, Canada’s lifestyle brand “October’s Very Own” as a partner. In the 3rd BAPE®︎ × OVO®︎ collaboration, we will release apparel and unique accessories that will be active in the upcoming season."

The upcoming collaboration will offer distinctive apparels and accessories such as MA-1 jackets and Shark Hoodies. A few pieces in the collaboration include:

MA-1 Bomber Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $649 in multi-color pallete. Shark Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $469 in two colorways, i.e. Black and Heather Grey. Ape Head Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $399 in Black color.. Caligraphy Ape Head T-Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $125 in two colorways, i.e. Black and White. Indigo Denim, which can be availed at a retail price of $429. Socks, which can be availed at a retail price of $45 in two colorways, i.e., Black and White. Tray, which can be availed at a retail price of $115. Cushion, which can be availed at a retail price of $135. Shoe Horn, which can be availed at a retail price of $59. Money Clip, which can be availed at a retail price of $89.

The MA-1 Bomber jacket, which features the lettering "Ape Shall Never Kill Owl" on the front right side of the chest, is the collection's centrepiece. It has graphics in Arabic script that read "October's Very Own" on the left sleeve.

The official press release describes the jacket as:

"The faint letters of "APE SHALL NEVER KILL OWL" are printed on the chest, which is a twist on BAPE®︎'s representative slogan."

The co-branded logo of a mini OVO owl inside the iconic Ape Head logo can be found throughout the collection.

The collaborative collection will be available on the official e-commerce sites of both participating labels beginning Saturday, September 24, 2022.

