Where to buy Bayern Munich x Adidas Ozelia sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The German professional sports club, FC Bayern Munich, is collaborating with the iconic German sportswear giant, Adidas, to release the Ozelia sneakers in team-inspired colors. After unveiling the 2022/23 season Champions League jersey on August 11, 2022, the duo has reworked a new footwear silhouette to match the 2022/23 kit.

The Ozelia sneakers, which come in black and red, are similar to the newly released 2022/23 third Champion League jersey kit. The Ozelia sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas UK, CONFIRMED, and in select stores on September 2, 2022. The pair will be released at a retail price of £90 ( approx $110).

More about the upcoming football club-inspired Bayern Munich x Adidas Ozelia sneakers

Upcoming football club-inspired Bayern Munich x Adidas Ozelia sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The team-inspired sneaker colorways aren't a new idea for the three-stripes brand as they have created multiple colorways ranging from LA Galaxy-inspired Gazelle to the Washington Huskies-inspired UltraBOOST. The German sportswear giant is now continuing its magic for the Bayern Munich football club by expanding its catalog with a spin over its Ozelia silhouette.

The official site describes the product,

"Your FC Bayern pride is obvious everywhere from the stands to the sidewalks, thanks to colours pulled from their alternate team kit. While the semi-translucent sole amps up your look, Adiprene cushioning feels plush and soft. So you can get out there, with your club by your side."

To resemble the team colors, the sneakers come stylized with a simple palette. The upper is constructed from neoprene panels, which comprise most of the base layer. The base is clad in a core black hue - whereas the overlays, seen over the toe tips - are covered in a carbon hue.

The otherwise monochromatic black look is accentuated with red hues that is a nod to the German soccer team further. The sneakers feature multiple linings and piping in red, which is seen surrounding the throat. The red lining continues over the midsoles and underlays stationed on the toe boxes.

The shoes feature a textile upper, lining, and lace closure for a secure fit. The translucent rubber outsoles are accompanied by black Adiprene cushioned midsoles. Inside the semi-chunky bottoms, the Adidprene cushioning features give the wearers a stable and plush ride.

The Ozelia sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas UK on September 2, 2022, at a retail price of £90, approximately $110.

How to match the Bayern Munich x Adidas Ozelia sneakers with your outfit?

The upcoming Ozelia sneakers can be matched with FC Bayern's newly launched Champion League jersey. The jersey comes in dark grey and black with accents of red stripes and a red club crest.

The jersey design is based on the traditional Bavarian card game, the Schafkopf. The jersey is made out of 100% recycled polyester material and can be availed on the official e-commerce site of FC Bayern and Adidas.

The authentic jersey can be availed at a retail price of $180, the matching shorts can be availed at a retail price of $70, and finally, the matching socks can be availed for $40. One can wear the 2022/23 season kit with the Ozelia sneakers for a perfect match.

