Where to buy Cardi B x Reebok's Let Me Be Enchanted Part 2 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Following their June collection, Cardi B x Reebok returned with yet another collaborative capsule for a second part of 'Let Me Be Enchanted.' The second part capsule of Let Me Be Enchanted will offer apparel and footwear lines.

The collection's second part will feature a much wider range of apparel and expanded colorway options of the Classic Leather Cardi B V2 silhouettes, which will emulate enchantment, energy, intensity, and euphoria.

The collection is rumored to be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok on July 21, 2022, along with select retailers like Foot Locker.

Diving the second part of the 'Let Me Be Enchanted' collection by Cardi B x Reebok collaboration

Upcoming second part of the 'Let Me Be Enchanted' collection (Image via Reebok)

The upcoming collaboration will offer an expanded range of clothing pieces in new styles, including - Cardi Body Layer Top, Cardi Leotard 2-in-1 in new colorways, Cardi Lux Bold HR Tight, Cardi Knit Hoodies, and Cardi Corduroy Layer with matching pants. Speaking of her upcoming collaborative apparel line with Reebok for the Let Me Be Enchanted part 2 collection, Cardi B, said in a press release,

“Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100 percent Cardi. That’s why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality.”

Leading the apparel line is the iconic Cardi Leotard 2-in-1 colorways will be released in Pink Fusion and Seaport Teal. The Leotard, aka unitard, was debuted in the first part of the Let Me Be Enchanted collection.

For the second part, the unitard will feature a removable bandeau in the luxurious stretch fabric option, which can highlight the curves of your body.

The second offering of the Cardi Body Layer Top will utilize the Lux Bold fabrication from signature fabrics of the sportswear giant. The Lux Bold fabrication is known to mold with every body curve. The Body Layer Top emphasizes multiple customizations with open chest cuts for layering and style.

The apparel collection will be inclusive with a size ranging from 2XS to 4XL and economical, with retail prices ranging from $45 to $90.

In the upcoming collaboration, the footwear line will offer expanded colorways of the best-selling Classic Leather Cardi B V2 silhouette in different colorways, including- Pink Fusion, Quartz Glow, Core Black, Whisper Blue, and Chalk. The colors are reported to be inspired by a state of euphoria and enchantment.

The Classic Leather x Cardi B V2 silhouette debuted in the first part of the collection in June as a bolder, chunky, and exxageration version of the original Classic Leather x Cardi B silhouette. The shoe features a more amped-up lug outsole and oversized features.

This time for the second part of the collection, the Classic Leather Cardi B V2 sneaker will be debuting in junior, kids, and toddler sizes. The kids' sneakers will be availed in three different colorways, i.e., Astro Pink, Weathered Yellow, and Seaport Teal.

The second part of the Let Me Be Enchanted collection will release multiple footwear colorway options, available for a retail price of $110, starting July 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers, such as Foot Locker.

