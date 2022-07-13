Where to buy the Clot x Timberland Dragon-inspired capsule? Price, release date, and more explored 

Hong Kong-based streetwear label, Clot is collaborating with Massachusetts-based footwear label, Timberland on a Dragon-inspired capsule. Clot will reimagine and reiterate the iconic Timberland's 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat shoes for the collaborative collection.

The streetwear label gives the Timberland sneakers a makeover with a tilted toe upper, reminiscent of China's traditional dragon. From July 13, 2022, the collection is slated to be available on the official e-commerce site of Clot and Juice and the multi-brand retail stores of Juice in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Taipei, and Taichung. The price range of this collection is $60 to $100.

More about the upcoming Dragon-inspired collaborative collection via Clot x Timberland

Upcoming Dragon-inspired collaborative collection via Clot x Timberland (Image via @clot / Instagram)

Clot, the cult streetwear brand, was founded by the Canadian-born, currently Hong Kong actor Edison Chen. He is also a founder of the label and retailer stores, Juice, which acts as the second selling point of the collaborative collection between Clot and Timberland.

This marks the first collaboration between the streetwear and footwear label. The collection will feature a range of footwear and apparel line, which will be inspired by China's traditional dragon. The Chinese dragon, also known as loong, is a mythological figure, which has been a symbol of power, strength, and goodluck, followed by Chinese people culturally.

For the collaborative collection's footwear choices, the streetwear label will give its touch of cult to the Timberland's 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Boat shoe, which features a tilted upper. The titled toe gives a reminiscence of a growling dragon's head. The silhouette is further given a flair with the top of silk embroidery.

The silk embroidery atop the upper gives a look of eyes and flames, rendered in the classic Chinese folk-inspired aesthetic. Chen, who became the advocate of the rise in the recent Guochao movement in China, and also the founder of Clot, talked about the Dragon-inspired silhouette in a press release,

“Dragon motifs have always shown up in our designs. It’s mystical, it demands power, and it’s very representative of Chinese culture.”

Clot's Chen presented the fall 2018 collection during the New York Fashion Week, which led to the rise of Guochao movement. He further talks about the footwear silhouette's significance,

“The embroidery is very much an ode to hand-stitch culture back in the day, and abstractly also tattoo culture because it seems to have translated into Chinese tattoos where dragons and all those old motifs are showing up on people’s tattoo artworks."

Guochao is a national trend in China, which means celebrating those who bring traditional and classical Chinese elements in modern age items. Chinese sportswear giant, Li-Ning, fast-fashion brand, Peacebird, and more are also part of the movement in the fashion sector, spearheading the movement. Clot explained how the collection is a step toward Guochao,

"The dragon is an important guardian deity in China for its ability to control rain. With a livelihood dependent upon agriculture, ancient Chinese performed dragon dances to plead for rain and good fortune. The tradition remains generations on, translated into a celebration of unity and pride that connects all ‘descendants of the dragon’ across the world.”

To further convey the sense of Guochao and teamwork, the Chen-founded label highlights the beauty of dragons with a dragon dance team. The dragon dance team is showcased in the campaign video of the collaborative collection, as they are dressed in collaborative apparel pieces.

An early look of the Clot x Timberland collection is provided by the media outlets WWD, while glimpses are shown on the official Instagram handle of Clot. The apparel collection can be availed in a price range of $60 to $200 for the logo T-shirt and Duck canvas jacket, respectively.

The Clot x Timberland capsule is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Clot and Chen's multi-brand retail store Juice. The collection can also be availed in selected Juice stores starting Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

