Where to buy Connor Tingley x Vault by Vans collection? Price, release date, and more explored 

Californian skate footwear label Vans' "Vault by Vans" is collaborating with the Southern Californian artist and designer Connor Tingley for a two-piece footwear collection. Vans has been on a collaborative streak lately, and the label has teased collaborations with Humidity, Lisa Says Gah, and One Piece.

Joining the roster of collaborators, Connor Tingley will now be releasing two new makeovers for the Authentic silhouette. The collaborative pieces are slated to be released on October 22, 2022, and can be purchased from the official e-commerce site of Dover Street Market, Vault by Vans, and select retailers.

Connor Tingley x Vault by Vans two-piece Authentic collection pays homage to the Los Angeles youth culture

Upcoming Connor Tingley x Vault by Vans 2-piece Authentic collection paying homage to the Los Angeles youth culture (Image via Sportskeeda)

Artist Connor Tingley had formally trained as a classical painter and illustrator. Tingley has brought his artistic vision to many collaborative projects, most recently with cosmetic brand NARS in 2019. The artist started working on his debut collaboration with Vans in 2020 and poured a lot of research into designing the "Vault by Vans" line.

After two years of working on the project, the artist is releasing the highly anticipated pack with the Anaheim-based skatewear company. The collection is inspired by Vans' origins. In an interview with media outlet Sneaker Freaker, Connor Tingley reflected on the collaboration, saying:

"In the origin years of Vans, dating back to the late 60s and 70s, the Vans OG Authentic and Slip On models were a staple in the streets. I wanted to reach into the archives to use those for the base of my collaboration, as I wanted us to discuss the story behind the famed checkered Vans."

For the collaborative pack, Tingley has redrawn the iconic checkered pattern over the sneakers, which has been used by the footwear label since the 70s and was made popular by the LA youth culture. The collaboration includes two colorways of the Authentic pair, including one which has been prepared in collaboration with Dover Street Market.

The first Authentic colorway comes in a blue and white color palette, while the second has a black and white pattern. The latter is exclusive to Dover Street Market. Both the colorways of the collection are created with unique ball point patterns. In the aforementioned interview, Connor Tingley also spoke about the creation of the ball point pattern,

"Every line on the shoe and box began with a 1923 Waterman fountain pen. That was my touch on the story, as it’s my favourite pen. The shoe had to be hand drawn because it was a direct reference to the origins of the checkered pattern and its authentic roots."

The patterns are created with the help of creative company COOL LLC, who gave the iconic Vans a blue and black checkerboard print. The pieces have a unique design language. In the interview, Connor commented on what the shoes represent as well:

"The checkered pattern in its all-encompassing contrast was originally meant to portray togetherness and, ultimately, unity."

Both sneakers are constructed out of canvas upper and rubber sole. However, they are both unique when it comes to linework. The blue and white colorway's checkered pattern are hand drawn and features pops of red throughout the upper. The black and white pair, on the other hand, carries references to the retailer with in-house logo and "DSM" lettering alongside various checkers.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of DSM, Vans, and select retailers from October 22, 2022.

