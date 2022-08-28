Where to buy Converse x Sage Elsesser Fastbreak Pro sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Record producer Sage Elsesser is continuing his collaboration with the Massachusetts-based footwear giant, Converse. Sage Elsesser, who has combined his passion for sports with a variety of other interests, including modeling, visual art, production, and music, is regarded as one of the most prolific collaborators under the umbrella of Converse.

The dynamic duo is currently working together to recreate the renowned Fastbreak Pro sneakers, which reflect Elsesser's past and present selves. The Sage Elsesser x Converse Fastbreak Pro sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Converse and select retailers on September 2, 2022 at a retail price of $110.

More about the upcoming Converse x Sage Elsesser Fastbreak Pro sneakers celebrating 10 years of partnership

Sage Elsesser, also known as Navy Blue, is widely regarded as one of Converse's most active collaborators. The multi-faceted creative star is known for his skateboarding skills, and his ongoing collaboration with Converse is a perfect reflection of this.

The latest collaborative offering from the duo celebrates the 10th anniversary of the music producer's partnership with Converse. The pair are commemorating their long-standing relationship with a collaborative makeover of the Fastbreak Pro sneakers.

The upcoming silhouette is clad in a muted color palette. Its uppers are constructed out of leather material, dressed in pristine white. The pristine white leather overlays cover the sneakers' mudguards, lacing system, and heel counters.

A mix of materials is used for the nylon counterparts, which are clad in sturdy off-white hues. The nylon counterparts have a vintage finish on the medial side and toeboxes. Additionally, dark blue hues are used to pay homage to the talented Elsesser.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Sage Elsesser and Converse Celebrate 10 Years with a Fastbreak Pro Collaboration bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Sage Elsesser and Converse Celebrate 10 Years with a Fastbreak Pro Collaboration bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/h9MRZDazh9

The dark blue color adorns the ankle area and can be seen in the Converse logos. It represents the music producer's stage name. To honor the music producer, aka skater, their personal details in the form of the gilded flower emblem are added to the backs of the shoes.

The shoes' look is completed with the CONS traction rubber outsoles added in the south for the durable use of the sneakers when one hits the skatepark, studio or anywhere in between.

More about the upcoming collaborative offerings from Converse

Converse is renewing its partnership with Stussy for a brand new makeover of the Chuck 70 Hi sneakers. The dynamic duo will be creating a "Surfman" rendition of the silhouette and it will come clad in a "Plumeria/Black" colorway.

The official site described the upcoming Chuck 70 Hi Surfman sneakers,

"Stussy and Converse have come together once again on a Chuck 70 Hi. This model, done in plumeria and black, features the Stüssy Surfman logo and a special version of the All-Star patch."

The upper of the shoe is made of poly-canvas and features classic details like winged tongues, premium cotton laces, and enhanced cushioning. They come clad with customary white and black details all over the hemp canvas, which is completely covered in pink.

The sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce sites of Stussy and Nike SNKRS on September 1, 2022 at a retail price of $110.

