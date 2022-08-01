Where to buy Drake NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Certified Lover Boy sneakers? Price and more explored

Previously assumed to be canceled due to production issues, Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Certified Lover Boy sneakers will finally be released this year. While the label has not yet confirmed a release date, the product's official imagery has been released.

The shoes were previously slated to be dropped last year on September 3, 2021 alongside the release of the Certified Lover Boy album. However, the drop was postponed indefinitely - according to rumors - due to the swoosh label facing production issues.

The Drake NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Certified Lover Boy sneakers will be released on SNKRS and a few selected stores for a retail price of $160.

Upcoming Drake NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Certified Lover Boy colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the release of the Drake NOCTA x Nike basketball collection in July, the dynamic duo's next project seems to be the highly anticipated and awaited Air Force 1 Low Certified Lover Boy sneakers. The upcoming pair sports a clean and classic look in Triple White color blocking.

The shoes come clad in White / White / Cobalt Tint / White. The upper is contructed out of tumbled leather in a pristine white hue. A design has an added falir with gunmetal "AF1" lace dubraes.

The most prominent feature of the shoes is the inclusion of "Love You Ever" lettering embossed on the rubber midsoles, replacing the traditional "AIR" branding. The heel tab comes in a mismatched pattern with the NOCTA's three sword logo embroidered on the left side and the "NIKE AIR" branding on the right side.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz Official images of Drake’s upcoming NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 #CertifiedLoverBoy ✔︎ Official images of Drake’s upcoming NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 #CertifiedLoverBoy ✔︎ https://t.co/l1g2JTUJez

More personal branding details are added, with heart-shaped grips on the heel and toes replacing the standard branding of stars across the Air Force 1. A collaborative co-branded logo can be found on the sockliners, which are clad in a baby blue color.

More simplistic subtle details include the varying perforations on the toe boxes and an all-white sole unit. The sneakers will be accompanied by an extra set of laces with metal aglets and cube letter bead lace dubraes.

Why were Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Certified Lover Boy shoes rumored to be canceled?

brendandunne @brendandunne Some rumors floating around this week that the Drake Air Force 1s were canceled. Per a source at Nike, that is not the case and a release is still coming. Some rumors floating around this week that the Drake Air Force 1s were canceled. Per a source at Nike, that is not the case and a release is still coming. https://t.co/tJE1QsSDEV

A few sneaker pages revealed that the shoe line will be canceled due to production issues of the heart-riddled outsoles, which are a special feature of the exclusive shoes. The pages further stated that the swoosh label faced a mass production issue, and the shoes will be canceled as a result.

The rumors were, however, immediately shut down by a sneaker industry insider Brendan Dunne, who confirmed that as per a source from Nike, the shoes are currently under production and will see the light of day soon.

Neither Drake nor Nike have made any statement addressing either the release of the shoes or the rumors of its cancelation.

