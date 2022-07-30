Where to buy Drake's Honestly Nevermind merch collection? Price and more details explored 

Drake recently introduced his freshly crafted merchandise, which pays homage to the album covers of his earlier works. Since the release of his most recent album, Honestly Nevermind, many have expressed their opinions on it, with some saying that they preferred his earlier releases. As such, he dedicated his latest merch to his previous records.

The complete Drake Honestly Nevermind merch collection can easily be purchased from DrakeRelated's e-commerce website. The prices for the clothing pieces start from $45 and go up to $85. Paying tribute to his previous works, Drake released a seven-piece collection.

Drake, who hasn't shied away from teasing his fans, has seen this as the ideal chance to pay homage to his classic albums with a spate of merchandise releases that make fun of followers who claim to be bigger fans of his "old stuff."

The official Honestly Nevermind album t-shirt is the first of seven different styles included in the release. Drake combines contemporary album art with the "Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff" visual stamped on it for his 2011 Take Care album.

DrakeRelated came out with a fresh white t-shirt, which is topped with the album art and "Huge Fan" design over it in homage to his 2013 record Nothing Was The Same.

As a reference to his 2016 Views mixtape, an oversized fitted short sleeve tee is also added to the lineup, followed by an IYRTITL and Honestly Nevermind sweatshirt.

Finally, the "Huge Fan" image also gives More Life a revamp and a shout-out. The Sympathy t-shirt, which was initially released last month, made its way in Drake’s latest merch capsule once again.

Items offered under Drake’s latest merchandise

Items offered under the musician's Honestly Nevermind collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) NWTS Huge Fan T-shirt is marked at $45. It is an oversized short sleeve cotton tee. This t-shirt is screen-printed with NWTS graphical overlays on the chest with puff over-printed with "Huge Fan" graphics. It also sports a screen-printed airbrush style with "Nothing Was the Same" graphics on the back.

2) Take Care Honestly Nevermind long-sleeve t-shirt can be availed for $65. It is made using 100% cotton and adorned with screen printed Take Care and Honestly Nevermind graphics on the chest. Furthermore, the Take Care album cover graphics are placed on the back.

3) More Life Huge Fan T-shirt can be availed for $45. It is an easy-fitting large-sized short sleeve cotton tee. It is embellished with screen prints of More Life album artwork on the chest, followed by puff over-prints "Huge Fan" graphics.

4) IYRTITL Honestly Nevermind Hoodie is priced at $85. The premium black brushed fleece sweatshirt is puff-printed with "Huge Fan" graphics on the left chest. Following this, the prints of "If You're Reading This “Honestly Nevermind" graphics are added on the back.

ALCHIMIST @alchimistfr Le merch de l’album "Honestly, Nevermind" de Drake inspiré par la peinture "Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff" de Richie Culver. Le merch de l’album "Honestly, Nevermind" de Drake inspiré par la peinture "Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff" de Richie Culver. https://t.co/ooaGkAJvHO

5) Honestly Nevermind Album T-shirt retails for $45. This oversized fit short sleeve cotton t-shirt is screen printed with Honestly Nevermind album graphics as well as track listing on the front.

6) Sympathy T-shirt is priced at $45. 100% cotton t-shirt. These tees are screen-printed with "Sympathy" graphics on the chest and "Summer 22" graphics on the back.

7) Huge Fan of Views T-shirt can be bought for $45. The loose-fitting short-sleeve cotton tee is adorned with puff prints of "Views Was Actually Pretty Good" graphics on the chest and "Huge Fan" graphics on the back.

Drake’s latest apparel assortment is accessible via drakerelated.com. So go and get your hands on them before they sell out.

