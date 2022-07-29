Where to buy the Fila x NYC pizzerias sneaker collection? Price, release date, and more explored

South Korean brand Fila is collaborating with five iconic pizzerias from the five boroughs of New York City, namely The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Fila worked with popular NYC pizzerias to create a five-piece sneaker collaboration, named “Famous NY Style Pizza," which was released exclusively on Foot Locker's official e-commerce site and a few select stores on July 26, 2022.

Fila took inputs from the five restaurants to incorporate meaningful pizza-inspired design elements into the five new silhouettes. The brand created custom colorways to pay homage to the pizzerias. Furthermore, all five sneakers feature unique branding details at the insoles, playful prints, and co-branded logo designs.

Exploring the newly launched "Famous NY Style Pizza" collection by Fila which honors 5 pizzerias

The newly launched 5-piece Fila x NYC pizzerias sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaborative collection features three classic silhouettes from Fila, including Original Fitness Ripple, F-13, and the classic Renno. The five New York City pizzerias highlighted by the collection include Rubirosa Ristorante, sLICe Astoria, Roberta's, Lee's Tavern, and Louie & Ernie's.

Each restaurant is represented by one of the three silhouettes. Eye-catching prints, individualized branding, custom colorways, and dual logos are used to customize the design for each pizzeria. There is a city map on the back of the tongue for all five sneakers.

1) FILA Renno x Rubirosa Ristorante

Foot Locker @footlocker Grab another slice from the FILA Famous NY Style Pizza Collection featuring @Rubirosa_nyc



This collection is available now exclusively at Foot Locker & select stores!



Rubirosa Ristorante, situated in Manhattan, is an Italian-American, family-run, neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria on Mulberry Street.

For this iteration, the Fila Renno has an orange, white, and gold color cheme, with a pop of green on the branding details, which include the Fila flag and the co-branded Rubirosa Ristorante and Fila logo on the tongue.

The lateral and medial sides feature red lines, which is a nod to the restaurant's outside awning. Similar red line detailing is seen over the sockliners. The heel comes adorned with "One Love" lettering atop yellow, red, and green hearts, which is a tribute to the founder of the establishment.

The FILA Renno x Rubirosa Ristorante can be purchased for a retail price of $100.

2) FILA Original Fitness Ripple x Roberta’s

FILA Original Fitness Ripple x Roberta’s (Image via Fila)

Roberta's, which is situated in Brooklyn, is a Bushwick pizza staple, and it is being paid homage by a made-over Fila Original Fitness Ripple.

The sleek white sneakers feature an all-over print of the eatery's famous script logo in a cherry tomato hue. Roberta's branding can be seen over the tongue and through a window cutout on the rear of the heel.

The most prominent feature of the shoes is the sockliner, which mimics a menu highlighting the pizzeria's most popular pies. The FILA Original Fitness Ripple x Roberta’s sneakers are priced at $85.

3) FILA Renno x sLICe Astoria

Foot Locker @footlocker



The Fila Famous NY Pizza collection is dropping tomorrow, 7/26! Stop in and grab a slice!The Fila Famous NY Pizza collection is dropping tomorrow, 7/26! Stop in and grab a slice! 🍕 The Fila Famous NY Pizza collection is dropping tomorrow, 7/26! https://t.co/8AlueXZTl6

sLICe Astoria, which is situated in Queens, is represented by another makeover of the Renno in macadamia, orange, and black hues. This color palette is a nod to the pizzeria's signature colors. The contemporary decor of the eatery finds itself replicated in the clean and sleek design of the shoes.

sLICe and Fila branding details can be seen on the heels, tongues, and sockliners. The decorative graphic print, which features slices of pizza, is quite fitting.

The FILA Renno x sLICe can be purchased for $100.

4) FILA Renno x Louie & Ernie’s

Foot Locker @footlocker Welcome to FILA’s Famous NY Style Pizza Collection. Located in all five

boroughs of New York City highlighting

@Rubirosa_nyc, @Robertaspizza, @sLiCe, @Louieandernies, and Lees Tavern



This collection is available now exclusively at Foot Locker.



Louie & Ernie's in The Bronx is being honored by a new iteration of the Fila Renno. The white, red, and green color scheme is indicative of the Italian flag and celebrates the iconic pizza joint that has been around since 1959 to serve some of the best thin-crust pizza in the city.

Louie & Ernie's branding embroidery is featured on the rear heel counter and the tongue. The design gives a clever nod to the pizzeria's policy with "Sorry, Cash Only" and "No Delivery" lettering printed atop the toe caps.

More details are added over the sockliners, which feature an outline of the famous restaurant. The FILA Renno x Louie & Ernie’s is priced at $100.

5) FILA F-13 x Lee’s Tavern

FILA F-13 x Lee’s Tavern (Image via Fila)

Lee's Tavern, which is situated in Staten Island, is represented by the Fila F-13 silhouette. The sneaker comes clad in a classic black and white color scheme. The upper is constructed with tumbled leather, while the overlays are made with suede.

The branding, which includes the Fila Flag, "Lee's Tavern Est 1940" lettering on the upper, and logo embroidery on the tongue, features pops of black. The restaurant owner's catchphrase, "What the world needs is pizza and quiet," appears over the rear atop the heel.

The sockliner highlights the restaurant's Hancock Street corner signage, and it can be seen through the icy outsoles. The FILA F-13 x Lee’s Tavern is priced at $90.

The Fila x pizzerias 5-piece collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

All five shoes will come packaged in a special custom shoe box that is shaped like a pizza box and features co-branded logos. They are being offered in men's sizes ranging from 7 to 13.

The collection can be purchased exclusively from the official Foot Locker e-commerce website and select Foot Locker stores.

