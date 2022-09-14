Where to buy Haider Ackermann x FILA collection? Release date and more details explored 

French fashion designer Haider Ackermann recently announced on Instagram that he will work with one of the largest sportswear companies, FILA, to create unique menswear, womenswear, and accessory designs.

The Haider Ackermann x FILA collection is scheduled to be unveiled during the runway show, which will be held in Manchester on November 17, 2022. Following the runway show, the collaborative designs are expected to be sold on FILA’s e-commerce website.

Haider Ackermann x FILA are collaborating on an apparel and accessories collection

The duo will exhibit their latest collection a during runway show in November (Image via Instagram/@h.a)

Ackermann wrote in his post that he was "surprised" to have been chosen by FILA to design the ensuing collaboration. He also used the occasion to declare that it will make its premiere at a fashion show in Manchester, United Kingdom. The designer gave the Business of Fashion an explanation of his decision to present the collection in Manchester in an email, which said:

“Manchester has an intriguing mix of colliding cultures. It is a place where we hear the voices of the youth — the wave they create in sports, music and literature. And I wanted to focus on this unique point of view.”

The latest decision made by FILA to strengthen its brand and get back to its pre-pandemic income levels is in association with the French fashion designer. The parent business situated in Seoul, which controls both the Korean and American branches of FILA recorded $2.8 billion in revenues as well as $245 million in net profits in 2021.

Through expenditure in R&D plus direct-to-consumer sales, FILA hopes to develop both its sports prowess and lifestyle segments, with a five-year strategic roadmap aiming to achieve $3.2 billion in brand revenue by 2026.

In the past, FILA has collaborated with Y/Project to commemorate its 110th anniversary, as well as Roksanda, Brandon Maxwell, and well-known stylist Katie Grand.

Chairman Gene Yoon issued the following statement in relation to the future partnership for FILA and said:

“I’ve always admired Haider Ackermann’s creativity,” noting that the collection will represent “the latest evolution of FILA to be at the forefront in sports, style and fashion.”

Keep a watchful eye on the upcoming Haider Ackermann x FILA collaborative lineup. Debuting on November 17, the complete assortment of gender fluid items will be sold via the online location of FILA and its partnering retail sellers.

More about Haider Ackermann

The French designer, who was born in Colombia, studied fashion design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp prior to launching his own line at Paris Fashion Week in 2001. He quickly gained notoriety for his interactive designs and genderless styles. Ackermann is acclaimed for his intellect and balances geometric and fluid shapes with fine tailoring and relaxed dressing.

With its distinctive draping, knotting, and gathering techniques, the Paris-based company has made a reputation for itself, receiving the Swiss Textiles Award in 2004 and the Fashion Group International Award in 2012.

The brand's womenswear collection is distinctive, daring, and adaptable, seamlessly fusing 'high' and 'low' fashion elements. Gracefully designed shirts, pants, skirts, and dresses show up in fantastic textiles and multi-fabric paneled structures, while casual knitwear items, sweatshirts, and hoodies appear in overly large styles for a more relaxed esthetic.

The utterly contemporary ready-to-wear designs by Ackermann have contributed to the emergence of a new era in high fashion.

