Where to buy the Hilary Duff x Carter's collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Hilary Duff, an award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mother, has collaborated with Carter's, the largest American children's clothing retailer, to launch a toddler apparel collection for the Fall 2022 season. The collection includes jumpsuits, cozy leggings, sweaters, and more, all designed for babies.

The How I Met Your Father star was appointed as Carter's first-ever Chief Mom Officer on May 18, 2022. As a Chief Mom Officer, the actress has announced the release of a one-of-two limited edition collection on Carter's official e-commerce site on September 21, 2022. The collection will later be released at Carter's physical stores, starting October 2022.

More about the newly released Hilary Duff x Carter's toddler's apparel collection

Newly released Hilary Duff x Carter's toddler's apparel collection (Image via Carter's)

Duff channelled her own parenting expertise and chic sense of style into the collection. Each piece in the collection was designed with comfort in mind, while also being functional and fashionable.

Huff co-created the collection and added her touch with a personal logo over the fashionable line, revealing that the collection pieces were inspired by her own children's distinct personalities and styles. In an official press release, 34-year-old actress Hilary Duff, commented upon the collection as:

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to share my Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection with the world! Working with Carter’s to bring this collection to life has been such a passion project of mine and one that I’m incredibly proud of. As I watch my kids grow, I remember all of the outfits they wore during special moments and milestones, and I hope this collection plays a role in that for others.”

Carter's team was also ecstatic to collaborate with Duff on a new collection. Kendra Krugman, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Design at Carter's, commented upon their partnership with Hilary as:

"We’ve been working closely with Hilary behind the scenes all year long on all things mom, from creating this limited-edition collection to discussing parenting insights, advice and more. Hilary has been and continues to be a valued member of our Carter’s family."

Discussing the collection details, Krugman further said:

"The Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection taps into what parents are looking for most when shopping for baby, including pieces that are intended to provide convenience, ease, value and style. We’re excited to finally be able to introduce this collection to the world, and we know our customers will love it.”

A few pieces in the collection include:

Cable Knit Hooded Sweater Jumpsuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $24. Sweater Leggings, which can be availed at a retail price of $14. Plaid Sherpa Shacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $24. Explorer Cuffed Jeans, which can be availed at a retail price of $16. Bold Striped Sweater, which can be availed at a retail price of $22.

Each garment and accessory piece in the collaborative collection costs between $12 and $24 and is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 24 months. The collection includes sweaters, sweater jumpsuits, sweater leggings, bodysuits, shackets, curduroys, hats, scarves, and denim. In an interview with Good Morning America, Duff revealed that her favorite piece from the collection is the Sherpa Shacket.

The entire collection will be available on Carter's official e-commerce site beginning Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and in stores in early October.

