Where to buy Jacques latest tennis collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The elevated men's performance label, Jacques, has launched its latest tennis-inspired capsule dubbed Tennis 004. The New York City based label often produces collections that are inspired by a clean design aesthetic and grounded in a minimalistic perspective.

The apparel line is distinguished for its premium fabrics, cutting-edge technology, and impeccable construction. Its latest collection is no different as each piece from the collection is designed to support the highest level of activity and performance.

Tennis 004 was released on Jacques' official e-commerce site on July 28, 2022, and in a special pop-up store, a day before.

More about the recently launched Jacques Tennis 004 collection

Recently launched Jacques Tennis 004 collection (Image via Jacques)

The collection, dubbed Tennis 004, includes performance and leisure wear options, with each piece designed to support the highest level of performance. Jacques' main site introduces the collection as:

"A grass court nestled in the English countryside sets the stage for Tennis 004, a new collection that celebrates the poetic nature of the sport's quitely composed precision and graceful movements. Designed with modern lines, soft textures, and a minimalistic sensibility, the new capsule is engaged in a visual tete-a-tete with its idyllic surroundings."

The capsule collection amalgams scenic and idyllic surroundings of Temple Guiting Manor, located in the historic Cotswolds region. Shot against 14th century limestone structures, a glistening river, and overgrown gardens in the distance, the collection has all the evokings of a good tennis match.

Made out of equal parts sports and soft tailoring, and available in a total of eight silhouettes, the collection comes in basic colors such as white, black, ivory, ganache, and dark navy blue that can be worn both - on and off the court.

Chocolate brown is most interesting color option out of the lot, as it is being produced by the brand for the first time.

The entire collection includes

Tennis Long Sleeve Polo, which can be availed at a retail price of $180. Tennis Polo, which can be availed at a retail price of $135. Tennis Compression short, which can be availed at a retail price of $165. Long Sleeve Polo, which can be availed at a retail price of $295. Short Sleeve Polo, which can be availed at a retail price of $225. Tennis Bomber Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $425. Tennis Pant, which can be availed at a retail price of $275. Tennis Short, which can be availed at a retail price of $175.

Collection Tennis 004 upgrades the brand's assortment with its offerings such as short-sleeved polo and long-sleeved polos in four-way stretch fabrics, and compression shorts constructed in nylon materials.

Its nylon-construct with a liner, for example, enables moisture management via an absorption strategy aimed at transferring body sweat without drying the skin cells.

The brand's assortment further comes with a feature called 'Coldblack UV protection treatment', to protect the body from excessive heat.

Other pieces from Tennis 004 collection include a bomber jacket and a pair of tennis pants. Made using technical stretch soft nylon, the bomber jacket doesn't feel heavy when worn.

Coming to activewear pieces, all such pieces from Tennis 004 come Bluesign approved and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. They can be paired with virgin wool open-collared short or long sleeve polo shirts. A perfect relaxed look for players and spectators alike.

All the pieces from Tennis 004 collection are priced in between $135 to $425.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far