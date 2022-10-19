Where to buy Joe Freshgoods x New Balance "Performance Art" collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Boston, Massachusetts-based footwear behemoth New Balance has collaborated with the Chicago-based renowned designer Joe Freshgoods for the "Performance Art" sneakers and apparel collection. The dynamic duo will be releasing two new makeovers of the iconic 993 silhouette under the "Performance Art" collection.

The latest collaborative collection makes this the fourth project under the dynamic duo's partnership, which includes "Conversation Amongst Us" and "Inside Voices." The upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Performance Art footwear collection will include Sage and Arctic Blue makeovers of the 993 model.

The silhouettes will be launched on the official e-commerce site of New Balance, Joe Freshgoods, and select retailers on October 21, 2022.

More about the upcoming two-piece Joe Freshgoods x New Balance "Performance Art" 993 footwear collection

Upcoming 2-piece Joe Freshgoods x New Balance "Performance Art" 993 footwear collection (Image via @joefreshgoods / Instagram)

The news of New Balance and Joe Freshgoods's partnership has been received with much enthusiasm in the sneaker sphere since their debut partnership in April, 2022. Each silhouette of the duo represents the best of both the labels as they match their ethos to provide an in-style silhouette, resulting in an incredibly successful partnership.

The fourth collab, dubbed the Performance Art collection, is said to be the final chapter of the colorful collaboration. The duo released three colorways of the 993 silhouette, namely Sage, Arctic Blue, and Powder Pink in the drop one, which was an in-store charity raffle at Every Now and Then store, that took place between October 4, 2022, to October 7, 2022.

The duo will now be releasing two of the three new colorways, Sage and Arctic Blue, for a much wider release on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Joe Freshgoods and New Balance. The official New Balance site introduces the collection as:

"Acclaimed designer, Joe Freshgoods drops his latest exploration of the 99X series, a colorful take on the MADE in USA 993. The ‘Performance Art’ concept outfits the premium suede and mesh upper in vibrant pastel shades, offering a spirited, expressive take on the high performance refinement typically executed in classic grey."

The official site further reveals the debut story of the 993 silhouette:

"Originally released in 2008, the 993 combined design elements of the 991 and 992 models that preceded it, with fine-tuned midsole technology. It was quickly appreciated as a fashion favorite, beyond the confines of running."

Both the silhouettes are a part of the Made in U.S.A. collection, which contains a minimum domestic value of 70%. Both colorways feature a pastel makeover with baby blue and light green / sage makeover. Each look's upper is constructed out of off-white mesh base.

The off-white upper contrasts with the signature titular color over the premium suede overlays. Branding details are added over both the silhouettes. The signature and iconic "N" insiginas land over the lace locks, lateral and medial sides of the shoe.

The heel is accentuated with the "JFG" logo, which stands for Joe Freshgood's stamp of approval.

The last chapter of the collaborative collection is slated to be released on HBX, Every Now and Then, and both the involved labels' official e-commerce site on October 21, 2022, at a retail price of $219.99.

The dynamic duo are marking their last collaboration with an art installation displayed at T-HOUSE New Balance stated in Tokyo, Japan. The art installation will run from October 21, to November 8, 2022.

