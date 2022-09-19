Where to buy Jordyn Woods x Shein? Price, release date, and more explored

Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods is collaborating with Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein. The American model has teamed up with the fast fashion retailer on a sexy apparel and accessories collection, which is both stylish and affordable.

The collaborative collection offers multiple apparel pieces, including bodycon dresses, bodysuits, and more. The collection also honors Jordyn Woods' 25th birthday on Friday, September 23, 2022. It was released on the official e-commerce site of Shein on Monday, September 19, 2022.

More about the newly released Jordyn Woods x Shein apparel collection

Newly released Jordyn Woods x Shein apparel collection (Image via Shein)

The dynamic duo's recently released collaborative collection is all about feeling confident and sexy. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jordyn Woods commented upon the collaborative collection as:

“I just want people to feel confident and to feel like they’re making a statement in their own life. Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear and I’m all about being the center of attention in your own life.”

In the same interview, Wood further explained that this collaborative collection is important for her as she is approaching a milestone birthday on Friday, September 23, 2022. She added:

“I’m turning 25, I’m evolving my style and who I am as a person. I’m showing up for myself. I think we are all evolving, and it doesn’t hurt to feel sexy and confident throughout that journey."

The reality TV star's collaborative collection, which blends French glamour and drama from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, is available for $7 to $47 at retail. In an interview with US Weekly, the American personality explained her decision to keep the collection's price point low as follows:

“I love that Shein offers a lot of different looks at an affordable price. It was important for me to align with a brand that is achievable for most people … I want people to have options, things they feel proud to wear and can afford to wear.”

The collection is led by pieces such as edgy bralettes, trendy matching sets, mini dresses, sultry bodysuits, and more. The social media star and American personality channelled her inner Satine in a promotional campaign video, modelling pieces accessorised with fishnet tights and pearls.

Woods described her favourite aspect of the collaborative collection as follows:

"These are good wearable pieces that can hold you down on a night out or a hot date."

The collection pieces include:

Fuzzy Trim Bodycon Skirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $16. Scoop Neck Fuzzy Trip Crop Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $7. High Waist Flap Pocket Cargo Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $22. Zip Front Tie Backless Belted Halter Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $14. Crisscross Backless Unitard Jumpsuit & Arm Sleeves, which can be availed at a retail price of $16. Twist Front Cut Out Split Thigh Seqiuns Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $20. Plus Sequins Draped Split Hem Mesh Cami Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $30. Plus Crisscross Front Ruched Flitter Bodycon Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $22. Two Tone Contrast Mesh Top-Stitching Bodysuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $12. Lapel Collar Raglan Sleeve Belted Trench Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $47.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Shein, starting Monday, September 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far