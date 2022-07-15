Where to buy Kanye West's Yeezy BSKTBL Knit Slate Onyx sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Despite the ongoing conflict between Adidas and Kanye West, the Yeezy empire hasn't stopped growing. The sneaker leaker page, @yeezyinfluence, took to Instagram on July 9, 2022, to showcase the early images of the upcoming BSKTBL Knit silhouette in the Slate Onyx colorway.

Kanye West's latest take on the basketball sneakers is clad in a black-toned colorway. The silhouette is currently reported to be released in Fall 2022 for a retail price of $300 on the official e-commerce site of Adidas / Yeezy, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast. Official release information by the label is yet to be revealed.

More about the early images of Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit Slate Onyx sneakers: The shoe has a long sock like ankle collar

Early images of Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit Slate Onyx sneakers (Image via @yeezyinfluence / Instagram)

BSKTBL Knit Slate Onyx, a makeup of Kanye West's basketball-inspired shoe, is slated to hit stores before year-end. The BSKTBL Knit silhouette is a basketball-inspired lifestyle sneaker.

The Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit Slate Onyx colorway is constructed out of sleek prime knit uppers, featuring a 3-D textured design. The uppers of the shoe feature uppers offset by gray-hued stripe accents on both the medial and lateral sides of the sneakers.

The upper also features reflective 3M hits on the heel counters and forefoot to add extra flair. The 3M reflective knit upper works towards the vamp of the tongues, which are constructed in neoprene.

The silhouette's look is well-defined due to the addition of an elongated sock-like ankle collar, which matches the black rope shoelaces. The elongated sock-like design provides extra support and comfort for the foot lockdown.

The look is finished off with a treaded rubber outsole in black with a herringbone traction pattern and a matching full-length BOOST midsole. The silhouette is reportedly priced at $300 and will be released sometime this Fall via Adidas, CONFIRMED, and a few select retailers.

What else is going on with Kanye West's Yeezy empire?

Mohak @themacint0sh After Kanye called out Adidas for blatantly copying his design on Instagram, he proceeded to file the trademark and service mark for "YZYSPLY" a few days after.



Looks like Ye is planning on taking full control of his brand away from Adidas. Below are the public records. After Kanye called out Adidas for blatantly copying his design on Instagram, he proceeded to file the trademark and service mark for "YZYSPLY" a few days after. Looks like Ye is planning on taking full control of his brand away from Adidas. Below are the public records. https://t.co/44WlzQlPA4

According to official reports, Kanye West recently applied for the United States Patent and Trademark Office under Mascotte Holdings. The Yeezy empire, dubbed the YZYSPLY, was named as the word mark for the patent.

Under the filing, West applied to trademark YZYSPLY on June 29, 2022, for retail store services, retail stores, and online retail stores. A second filing was made under the same word mark, which offers a broad range of footwear, clothing, and accessories, including kids' wear, ski apparel, g-strings, underwear, and more.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2015, West discussed having his stores, claiming.

“I can see the wood in my head, this beat-up wood. I can feel the energy of the space. I’ve already embraced the moment of when I finally get to have my own store, which was always a dream of mine. So even though we do really amazing sales online, my dream is just to have my own store. And to have multiples of it.”

Kanye West has already left a mark in different industries, including shoes, clothing, and stem players, and now his retail stores can be a huge step up for the star and his fans.

A few fans might already be familiar with West's trading mark, YZYSPLY, seen on multiple Yeezy sneakers and a "Yeezy Supply" site used by West to sell the limited-edition shoes and clothing in the past. But the new trademark, YZYSPLY, suggests that the star's plans are bigger.

While trademark and patent filings do not necessarily mean future plans for the company, it does suggest that West is thinking of growing his business in multiple directions.

