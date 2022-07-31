Where to buy Kid Cudi x McDonald's merch? Price, release date, and more explored

The iconic fast food chain McDonald's is collaborating with rapper Kid Cudi for the final week of its virtual summer camp program. The fast food chain's program started in July 2022 and is finally in its last week.

For the final week, the rapper is scheduled to give an in-app performance on July 31, 2022. Ahead of the special 'In The Booth' performance, the dynamic duo has launched a limited-edition collaborative merch that includes an apparel line.

The collection can be exclusively availed at the McDonald's app after a minimum spend of $1 on the app. The merch collection was launched on the app on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and will be available for purchase for a week or for as long as the products last.

More about the Kid Cudi x McDonald's merch for Virtual Summer Camp final week

Kid Cudi x McDonald's merch for the Virtual Summer Camp final week (Image via Sportskeeda)

McDonald's fourth week of the summer experience includes menu hacks, food hacks, musical performances, and limited-edition merch from Kid Cudi. Starting July 28, 2022, fans can access the merch exclusively through the fast food chain's app after making a minimum purchase of $1 with Mobile Pay and Order.

The limited-edition merch includes a collection of tees, hoodies, and hats, among other things. The entire collection is donned with the appearance of special characters from McDonald's Land.

The fast food brand's roster of friendly characters, including Birdie, Mayor McCheese, Hamburglar, and McNuggets Buddies, can be seen over the collection.

A few favorite pieces from the merch offering include:

Space Grimace Tee

Landing Footage Hoodie

Launch Day Hat

Squad Tee

Lift-Off Hoodie

Cadet Crewneck

The most prominent inclusion is the black-colored Landing Footage hoodie, which sports an MCD logo on top of a picture of the moon. The rear of the hoodie showcases an astronaut holding the McDonald's flag on the moon. The back features a "Cudi's favorite camper in the universe. Camp McDonald's, July 2022, Planet Earth" lettering.

The fourth week featuring Cudi is named You, McD's & Kid Cudi in Outer Space Camp. Under week four, the fast food label has prepared a bunch of activities and offers that fans of Cudi or the label itself can do. The final week will run from July 25 to July 31, with an activity or offer planned for each day.

On the starting day of week 4, Monday, July 25, 2022, the fast food chain offered free iced coffee with the purchase of a minimum of $1 on the app. On day 2, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the fast-food chain offered 20 pc of McNuggets for the price of $5.

On day 3, July 27, 2022, the fast-food chain offered the BOGO McFlurry scheme. Day 4, July 28, 2022, saw the Merch Drop from Kid Cudi Camp, which can be availed on the app for a minimum spend of $1.

For day 5, Friday, July 29, 2022, the fast food chain offered a free McChicken with the minimum purchase of $1 on the app. On day 6, Saturday, July 30, 2022, the fast food chain made an offer of the Big Mac, which can be availed for $2 on the app.

Lastly, on the final day of the week, July 31, 2022, Kid Cudi will give a live performance in the booth on the app for fans. Besides Kid Cudi, the first three weeks of the virtual camp also featured many performers, including BIBI, Blackbear, and Omar Apollo.

