Where to buy Kith x Marvel Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection? Release date and more explored

The New York City-based lifestyle retailer, Kith, is collaborating with Marvel to commemorate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. The collaborative duo is teaming up for a limited-edition collection featuring a custom comic book and an apparel line. The launch will take place globally at Kith stores and pop-up shops in Queens, New York, which is Kith's founder, Ronnie Fieg's hometown.

The collaborative capsule will be for the Marvel Beyond Amazing global marketing campaign. The collection for both the kids and adults will launch on July 15, 2022. It will include 400 GSM Cotton Fleece Hoodies, Vintage T-Shirts, Intarsia Knit sweaters, Lounge sets, and accessories, all clad in Spider Man graphics.

More about the upcoming Kith x Marvel Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection

Upcoming Kith x Marvel Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection (Image via Kith)

The collection includes accessories pieces like posters, skateboards, puzzles, and more, featuring Spider-Man logos, comic covers, and the iconic web slinger with other Marvel characters. The collection's prices will range from $10 to $220.

Ahead of the merchandise launch on July 15, 2022, Kith's brand also released a limited-edition comic book on July 11, 2022. Senior Vice President of Marvel Consumer Products, Paul Gitter, talks about the collaborative project with Kith.

“Kith really set the pace for the industry and we felt Kith would represent the cool DNA that they bring and the cool DNA that Peter Parker and Spider-Man brings."

Ronnie Fieg's collaboration with Marvel showcases Fieg's affinity for the Spider-Man character. In a press release, he talks about his love for the collection:

“This one really hit home, because this is how I started collecting anything. No one has really seen my collection of things and this is what started my collection of things that I love. It started with Marvel.”

The partnership between Kith and Marvel is inspired by the archival imagery and past comics of the iconic character. Most of the apparel is clad with the Kith logo, alongside illustrations of Spider-Man. The illustration includes one of Spiderman swinging through New York City while attempting to put a stop to the mayhem caused by his rivals, including villains like Mysterio and Dr. Octopus.

The apparel collection also features the amazing character's logo. A few of the pieces also feature the web-shooting character's fellow Marvel peers, such as Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and Hawkeye. Talking about the kid's limited-edition comic book, Fieg says:

“We wanted to come up with something relatable for kids. We helped write an incredible story where Dr. Octopus heads up this army of bots both physical and in software sucking the energy out of the city. Tinker, an old villain of Spider-Man from the 1960s, is in it.”

Talking about the upcoming apparel collection and his experience in collaboration with Kith, Paul Gitter said:

“I always go back to what’s appealing about Spider-Man. He’s authentic, relatable, somewhat aspirational and quirky and cool and he resonates with everybody. We look to partner with Kith because they bring an element of coolness for the intellectual property.”

The comic and apparel collection from the collaborative duo will be available in the Queen's pop-up store, for which Gitter invited everyone,

“When you show up as a pop-up that’s authentic to Kith and Marvel, we think our consumer will look at us differently."

The pop-up will be designed like a local market and grocery store at the front, with a hidden door that leads you into a space with the superhero's collection. The space will be the only location in New York aside from the Bergdorf Goodman shop-in-shop to carry the collection.

The pop-up, which has a three-day opening schedule, is located at the 221-50 Horace Harding Expressway in Oakland Gardens.

The collection will launch on July 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST on Kith's online store as well as its flagship stores in Hawaii, Miami, Los Angeles, Paris, Aspen, Tokyo, and New York. Any adult apparel ordered online will include a free copy of the special Kith for Marvel Spider-Man comic book.

