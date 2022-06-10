Where to buy the Levis x No Sesso collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The denim giant Levi's has paired up with the 2015-launched fashion house No Sesso, which stands for "no sex / no gender" in Italian. The two fashion powerhouses' collaborative efforts allowed the creation of an inclusive denim line that embraces and empowers people of all shapes, colors, and identities.

To honor the spirit of transformation, the collection includes four distinct styles with elements like lace and zips that allow individuals to modify them in an infinite number of ways. The Levi's x No Sesso collection was released on the Levi's official e-commerce site on June 8, 2022, with prices ranging from $320 to $515.

More about the newly launched Levis x No Sesso gender-inclusive collection

Newly launched Levis x No Sesso gender-inclusive collection (Image via Levis)

No Sesso brand was launched back in 2015 by Autumn Randolph and Pia Davis and since then, it has formed its identity in the fashion world by challenging conventional notions of fashion, design, culture and art. They have also made history by being the first trans woman-led brand to present at New York Fashion Week.

Speaking about the collaboration in an interview with Vogue, Pia Davis said,

“It was about creating an exaggerated, couture moment. We like to play with a lot of bags and utilitarian details, so there’s a bust bag, hip bags, and breast bags.”

So the collaboration with Levi's was just another step forward for the brand. Their collaborative collection, which is inclusive of 4 unique silhouettes is inspired by lingerie, as they feature lace-up details that allows one to transform the fit, style, and fashion into different garments.

The denim apparel pieces are sourced from Levi's, with No Sesso inspirations taking over the collaborative collection's creative process. Along with the streetwear, pieces such as vintage lingerie, corsets, and garters were tossed into the process.

Talking to Vogue about the inspiration behind the collection, Pia Davis said,

“The biggest inspiration was classic oversized denim silhouettes, like denim suits from the ’90s into the early 2000s. A lot of the denim has lingerie inspiration added to it.”

The collection has been accompanied by a campaign and for the occasion, the designers, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph, took charge of the creative direction as well as campaign casting, featuring faces such as Mizan Bright, Jerrod La Rue, and Ebonee Davis. The campaign was an integration of the Y2K furturistic theme with brown background and chrome nails.

The full collection includes

Zip Baggy Jeans, which is retailing for $320. Zip Flare Jeans, which is retailing for $500. Corset Zip Trucker, which is retailing for $515. Zipper Trucker, which is retailing for $515.

The zip pants are customizable as they can be converted into shorts. The jackets can also be worn at any length, be it a length of dress or zipped off to the length of a classic Trucker Jacket.

The entire collection is gender neutral, as evidenced by the subtleties of shapes and stitching. The zippers on the corset Zip trucker mirror the boning line of the corset. The zippers have the ability to tighten or loosen the fit. The matching pants have the same elements and may be customized to create different shapes depending on which zipper you use.

Open zippers can create a wide-legged jeans look, and garter details can convert the jeans into shorts or a knee slit look to give it a custom look.

The collection was originally featured on the No Sesso fall 2022 runway and combined Y2K futurism with the concept of lingerie amalgamating with Americana-style jeans, jackets, and silhouettes, which took over 300 hours to make.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the two labels, starting June 8, 2022.

