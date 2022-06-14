Where to buy Lululemon's Performance Hijabs? Price, release date, and more explored 

Apparel, accessories, footwear and athletic brand Lululemon has unveiled its new line of workout hijabs. Hijabs are traditional head coverings for Islamic women adhering to the practice. These workout hijabs, called Lightweight Performance Hijabs, are perfect for women who want to workout comfortably while keeping their head coverings on.

Officially released on June 11, 2022, these hijabs follow last week's release of the Scarf Style Hijab. The Lightweight Performance Hijab can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the label for a retail price of $42 in two colors - Black and Poolside.

More about Lululemon's the recently launched Lightweight Performance Hijabs

Recently launched Lightweight Performance Hijabs (Image via Lululemon)

Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica is typically known for its high-end and expensive women's athletic wear. However, the retailer is currently planning on making expansions into other areas like the launch of a men's apparel line, among others. The workout hijab line is another inclusive and targeted marketing step by the label.

Hijabs are a common headgear for Islamic women. However, wearing regular hijabs, which are usually made with cotton or chiffon, can be tough for workouts as they are not designed for that purpose. Lululemon's latest offering plans on solving the problem with its designs made specifically for athletic wear.

With the aim of being more inclusive, the label introduced the workout hijab line in three different styles and a couple of colorways.

Sonia Kang @Sonia_Kang Really interested to see what people think of the @lululemon “Performance Hijabs” once they’ve had a chance to try them out. I am suspending all skepticism and hope they’re really great Really interested to see what people think of the @lululemon “Performance Hijabs” once they’ve had a chance to try them out. I am suspending all skepticism and hope they’re really great 😊 https://t.co/qND5ElGV5x

Lululemon also stated in a press release that for their latest line, they consulted hijab wearers across the label's global collective. The debut headscarf range in the hijab line is functional as it has distraction-free features and adjustable fits to support consumers as they move throughout the day and perform activities of their choice.

The most prominent feature of the collection is that they are made out of quick-drying, lightweight, sweat-wicking, and four-way stretch fabric. Additionally, the brand has also tried to ensure that its new hijab line won't just be comfortable but that it will also meet the cultural requirements of the traditional head covering.

The other workout hijabs from the brand's new line

Starting June 2022, the label will first serve two styles from the collection - Scarf-Style Hijab and Lightweight Performance Hijab. The former, as the name suggests, comes in scarf style in two shades and in a standard size. This style offers versatility and can be worn in many ways. The Scarf-Style hijab is more suitable for walks and low-intensity workouts.

The scarf-style hijabs, available in "Heathered Black" and "Mulled Wine," and can be availed on the label's official e-commerce site for $38.

blxksusan @BlxkSusan @lululemon OMG my prayers have been answered! Y’all finally carry hijabs - now if only my other requests take heed and y’all create longer tops and a swim line!!! I’m so excited!!! @lululemon OMG my prayers have been answered! Y’all finally carry hijabs - now if only my other requests take heed and y’all create longer tops and a swim line!!! I’m so excited!!! https://t.co/eUBubHrZn2

Meanwhile, the latter - Lightweight Performance Hijab comes in two colorways and in sizes S/M and M/L. The performance hijabs opt for a pull-on style and are completely pinless. They feature adjustable toggles on the back of the head to ensure comfort and form fit, as well as hold the wearer's ponytails and buns in place. These can be worn for intense workouts and running.

The label also has a third style in its hijab line. It is called the OTM Pull-On Hijab and while it hasn't been released yet, the label is all set to launch it later this year.

The OTM Pull-on Hijab will come in an over-the-head silhouette in the pull-on style and will have easy accessibility. They can be tucked into the front of the shirt or be born worn wrapped around the shoulders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far