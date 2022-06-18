Where to buy the Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics collection? Price, release date, and more explored

TV personality, Maddie Ziegler, is reconnecting with Kate Hudson's activewear brand, Fabletics, for the fifth time. The dancer and actress launched an athleisure collection that will be inspired by the extraterrestrial and earthy color palettes while exuberating interstellar vibes.

Marking the fifth collection from the Maddie Zieglar x Fabletics collaboration, the athleisure collection consisted of sports bras, shorts, tank tops, body suits, and more. The fashion collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Fabletics on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

More about the newly launched Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics athleisure collection: A journey from playful colors to bold tones

Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics athleisure collection (Image via Fabletics)

Ziegler kick-started her partnership with Fabletics in 2019 and has seen a vast positive evolution with the company. While the first four collections were more playful and bold, the latest collection opts for muted, earthy tones.

The collection's design ideas are credited to the movie Dune, featuring Zendaya and Timothee Chamelet, said Zieglar in a press release,

“I was really inspired by earthy tones and then I saw the movie ‘Dune,’ so those kinds of textures and the sand dunes really inspired me. I also wanted to do very interstellar vibes, so it’s kind of earthy and extraterrestrial. I wanted to capture nature in this collection especially with the fabrics and the different patterns and tones.”

The 14-piece collection is reflected in the color palette of green, navy, brown, and gray. A few pieces, including long-sleeve tops, sports bras, and bike shorts, accentuate the interstellar-themed galaxy-esque pattern.

In an interview with People, Ziegler talked about her newly launched collection and how it is different from the previously launched collections,

"The design process for me was very much like I wanted to go do more neutral elements and more neutral tones. Because in the past, all of my collections have been such bright colors and pastels and neons, and I wanted to go the complete opposite end of the spectrum."

In a press release, Ziegler stated that her favorite items from the collection are the interstellar galaxy-esque print styles, including high-waisted shorts and reversible bralettes. She further said that she liked the rain cloud style, which accentuates a washed-out style. Material-wise, she likes terrycloth materials for their comfort.

“Comfort is key for me. I just love layering and I feel like we pulled some layering pieces into this collection, especially the interstellar-printed set with the monochromatic bra top and bike shorts. And then we created a mesh top to go over it to add layering dynamics.”

The entire collection includes -

Raincloud 2 -piece outfit, which retails for $94.90. For VIP customers, they can obtain the outfit for $28.47 High-waisted sculptknit 7/8, which retails for $69.95. For VIP customers, they can obtain 2 for $24 bottoms. Frances sculptknit mock neck tank top, which retails for $49.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $14.98. Java 2-piece outfit, which retails for $109.90. VIP customers can obtain the outfit for $32.97. Interstellar 2-piece outfit, which retails for $119.90. VIP customers can obtain the outfit for $35.97. Marie mesh Top, which retails for $69.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $20.98. Outback 2-piece outfit, which retails for $104.90. VIP customers can obtain the outfit for $31.47. Tranquility 2-piece outfit, which retails for $114.90. VIP customers can obtain the outfit for $34.97. Daniella terry shorts, which retail for $59.95. VIP customers can obtain two pieces for $24 bottoms. Emersyn reversible bralette, which retails for $59.95. For VIP customers, they can obtain the piece for $17.98 Oasis high-waisted short, which retails for $ 59.95. For VIP customers, they can obtain 2 pieces for $24. Arya sleeveless bodysuit, which retails for $20.98. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $20.98. Shelby seamless rib bra, which retails for $44.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $13.48. Ultra high-waisted seamless rib legging, which retails for $49.95. VIP customers can obtain two pieces for $24. Christa asymmetric low-impact sports bra, which retails for $44.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $13.48. Camilla Sculptknit bandeau, which retails for $39.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $11.98. Anywhere high-waisted short, which retails for $49.95. VIP customers can obtain two pieces for $24. Dorothy ballet sleeve top, which retails for $64.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $19.48. Tyra one-piece, which retails for $99.95. VIP customers can obtain the piece for $29.98.

All the pieces from the collection are uniquely made from recycled materials, in a soft buttery fabric, motion opaque. The entire collection comes in a size inclusive range of XXS to 4XL.

One can avail the entire collection on Fabletics' official e-commerce site starting from June 16, 2022, at a price range of $39.95, while the VIP prices begin at $11.98.

