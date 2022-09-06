Where to buy the Mercedes-Benz x Acte TM capsule? Everything we know so far

Luxury and commercial automotive corporation Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with the Berlin-based creative studio, Acte TM to mark the brilliant start of Berlin Fashion Week 2022.

The dynamic duo debuted its futuristic collection on Monday, September 5, 2022, which quickly became one of the most popular topics of discussion among fashion enthusiasts.

As part of the collaboration, the duo unveiled the ACC01, 28-piece apparel, and accessories collection that combined the design of Mercedes Benz vehicles with the high-fashion element.

Despite the collaboration being revealed at fashion week, no release date for the fashion line has been announced by the involved labels. However, according to the media platform Hypebeast, one can expect the collection to be released in the coming weeks on the official e-commerce platform of Acte TM.

More about the newly unveiled Mercedes-Benz x Acte TM 28-piece apparel and accessories collection

Newly unveiled Mercedes-Benz x Acte TM 28-piece apparel and accessories collection (Image via @actetm / Instagram)

Following its collaboration with Balenciaga for the Couture Face Shields for Balenciaga's 51st Couture show earlier this year, the luxury automobile corporation is looking to combine automotive design with fashion once more. Consider the ACC01 capsule with Acte TM.

The Mercedes-Benz Creator Night kicked off the Berlin Fashion Week Summer/Spring 2023 show at the Telegraphenamt (Telegraph Office) in Berlin-Mitte.

In an official press release, Jens Kunath, Head of Passenger Car Sales Germany and Member of the Executive Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales Germany, comments on the collection as:

"Fashion and automotive design have many inspiring commonalities, which we would like to present to our MBFW guests in an exclusive setting here at the new Telegraphenamt. We are delighted once again to be able to provide momentum for zeitgeist and creativity with our visionary Mercedes-Benz Collection ACC01 made from recycled material."

The Berlin-based creative studio created an apparel and accessories line inspired by the extensive archives of the luxury car manufacturer. The leftovers were used to create a sustainable capsule of wearable objects for the collection. These wearable items embody the automaker's signature design language and DNA.

The ACC01 capsule is made up of pieces that work together to form a functional self-contained unit. The ACC01 collection includes jackets, bags, hoodies, tees, coats, and other items that explore innovative manufacturing techniques and sustainability.

The duo also partnered with Studio Kasia Kucharska to develop one-off pieces. Specific offerings from the collection include:

ACC-LT01, which is a performance-focused bodysuit. ACC BH01, which is a big hooded cape. Acc-KO1, which is a puffer skirt inspired by the patented airbag in the Mercedes-Benz. AB-BG01, a bag consisting of curved metal inlays, replaceable 3-d printed case, and an aluminium body frame.

The collection's star is the one-of-a-kind bag, which stands out due to its interchangeable 3D printed housing. The bag's design was inspired by the raw skeleton of a car chassis and its relationship to the human body. The overall shape of the bag is inspired by the vehicle's storage components.

The collection, which was unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz Creators Night to kick off Berlin Fashion Week on Monday, September 5, 2022, will be available in the coming weeks on Acte TM's official e-commerce site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal