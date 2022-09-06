Where to buy Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico: Price, release date, and more explored

The final episode of season 4 of the science fiction series Roswell, New Mexico premiered on the CW network on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST. The popular show starred Michael Vlamis, Jeanine Mason, Lily Cowles, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Amber Midthunder, and others.

Following the premiere of the final episode on September 5, 2022, the protagonist, Michael Vlamis, launched Roswell, New Mexico-themed merchandise on his eponymous official e-commerce site.

The merchandise dubbed Gone Too Soon, can be availed on the official e-commerce site from Monday, September 5, 2022, to Thursday, September 29, 2022. The immersive science fiction romance drama's theme can be seen on recently released merchandise featuring the show's LGBTQ+ couple.

More about the newly released Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico Gone Too Soon collection

Newly released Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico Gone Too Soon collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

As fans of the Roswell, New Mexico series are overcome with emotion in the wake of the series finale, the series' lead actor, Michael Vlamis, is bringing the fans a gorgeous comfort merch.

The Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico collection, dubbed the Gone Too Soon, was released on the official site at midnight after the finale, which featured the much-anticipated wedding of Alex Manes (played by Tyler Blackburn) and Michael Guerin (played by Vlamis.)

Vlamis discussed the newly released collection and the finale episode in an Instagram post that read:

"MALEX just got married on the series finale of Roswell! What a freaking journey and I’m beyond proud the fans (and myself) got what we wanted. I gushed over the show and everyone involved when we found out there wouldn’t be a season 5, so my Roswell fam, you know how I feel. Thank you for changing my life."

He also mentioned the newly released merchandise in the caption. The caption read:

"It will never be the same. In honor of the finale, we’ve launched new @vlambase merch at MICHAELVLAMIS.COM!! Make sure you act fast because a lot of items are limited quantity, including the special collabs we did with some of my castmates. Bout damn time I get to wear their merch!"

Although fans must say farewell to their favourite show, they can fill the void in their hearts with the knowledge that both of the series' favorite characters married and rode off into the sunrise together, healthy and happy with a bright future.

Michael Guerin and Alex Maner, now forever Alex Guerin, are perfectly depicted in the newly released Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico collection. The collection pieces include:

Drink The Pain Away Mini Tote, which can be availed at a retail price of $17. MALEX Forever Sticker Pack, which can be availed at a retail price of $12. Pop Squad LS Tee, which can be availed in the retail price range of $40 to $45. Plant Daddy LS Tee, which can be availed in the retail price range of $40 to $45. Embarrassing LS Tee, which can be availed in the retail price range of $40 to $45. MALEX Forever Meet and Greet, which can be availed at a retail price of $300. MALEX Forever Zip Up, which can be availed in the retail price range of $70 to $72. MALEX Forever Hoodie, which can be availed in the retail price range of $65 to $70. MALEX Forever SS Tee, which can be availed in the retail price range of $38 to $40. MALEX Forever Crewneck Sweatshirt, which can be availed in the retail price range of $57 to $63. MALEX Forever Short, which can be availed in the retail price range of $45 to $47. MV Signature Tank, which can be availed in the retail price range of $33 to $35. Work in Progress Hoodie, which can be availed in the retail price range of $65 to $70. Sheriff Starter Pack, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Izzy Stardust Starter Pack, which can be availed at a retail price of $100.

Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico Gone Too Soon apparel and accessories collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vlamis' also collaborated with Blank Clo for the new merch drop. The collection's starter packs include a tote bag, a pin, an autographed polaroid, and assorted stickers.

The Michael Vlamis x Roswell, New Mexico pieces can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Vlamis' starting Monday, September 5, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal