Where to buy the Rolling Loud x Urban Outfitters? Price, release date, and more explored

The largest hip-hop music festival, Rolling Loud, is collaborating with Urban Outfitters for an apparel capsule. The music festival is making its way to Miami for a weekend of shows from Friday, July 22, 2022 - Sunday, July 24, 2022. Now, to mark a milestone in the fashion industry, it's heading to Urban Outfitters with exclusive merchandise.

The limited-edition exclusive capsule consists of seven pieces including tees, sweatshirts, and more. The merchandise collection was released on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Purchases can be made nationwide at over 280 stores of Urban Outfitters in the U.S. and its official e-commerce site, exclusively.

More about the music festival Rolling Loud's latest apparel collaboration with Urban Outfitters

Music festival Rolling Loud's latest apparel collaboration with Urban Outfitters and B2Ss (Image via @urbanoutfitters / Instagram)

The on-going music festival, Rolling Loud Miami, is being headlined by a few great names in the music industry. These include Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Kid Cudi. The music festival is much celebrated by youngsters. Much like their latest collaborative label, Urban Outfitters, which is known for its sensible street styles.

Rolling Loud's co-founders and co-chief executive officers, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler have teamed up with Back to School Special (B2Ss) and Urban Outfitters. They have produced psychedelic apparel lines comprised of tees, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, shirts, and matching bucket cap.

The seven-piece collection features the name and motif of the Rolling Loud name reading, "rolls loud." The entire collection is donned in tons of graphics, including UFOs, Earth and other planets, with the mention of the year 2049. Matt Zingler talks about the design process of the collection, in a press release:

“During the design process we wanted to attach a date to time stamp it like the old band T merch. Instead of targeting the year we produced the garments we decided to go a futuristic approach with the design.”

Tariq Cheriff continued the conversation and commented on how the collaboration with Urban Outfitters was important:

“Urban Outfitters has been a staple for lovers of the intersection of music culture and fashion. Our fans already shop there without a doubt, so to release a collection with them is really a 1+1=11 type situation.”

The collection at Urban Outfitters marks the label's first capsule to be offered in physical stores nationwide. Rolling Loud is further in discussion for their next collaborative collection with the retailer. The two co-founders discussed the opportunity:

“Rolling Loud strives to offer fans premium apparel that encapsulates hip hop lifestyle and goes beyond traditional concert merch. Urban Outfitters gives us the opportunity to bring our designs and vision to brick and mortar locations across the US for the first time.”

The limited-edition collection is designed collectively by the music festival team and the Los Angeles-based cut-and-sew label, B2Ss. The staple collection includes pieces that are fit to be worn at the festival. The collection includes:

Exclusive Repeat Woven Button Down Shirt, which can be availed for $85. Exclusive Repeat Short, which can be availed for $70. Exclusive Rainbow Road Hoodie Sweatshirt, which can be availed for $99. Exclusive UFO Graphic Sweatpant, which can be availed for $90. Exclusive 2049 Tee, which can be availed for $55. Exclusive Bass Crew Neck Sweatshirt, which can be availed for $79. Exclusive Bucket Hat, which can be availed for $55.

The exclusive year 2049 tee (Image via @urbanoutfitters / Instagram)

Leading the collection is the Rainbow Road Hoodie Sweatshirt for which Gino Deronti, B2Ss founder made a statement in the official press release, saying,

“I had to travel over the rainbow and through the galaxy just to bring you this glimpse of the future."

The trip refers to the year 2049, which is an aspiration number for the traveling festival, which was founded in 2015. The second offering is the 2049 Tee, which sees a cartoonic lettering of "Rolling Loud 2049" lettering alongside a furturistic car graphic.

The seven-piece collaborative collection can be availed exclusively at Urban Outfitters locations and on its official e-commerce site. The price range is from $55 to $99, starting July 21, 2022.

