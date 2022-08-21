Where to buy New Balance 990v2 Made in USA shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

The Boston-based sneaker genius is getting ready to rock the sneaker market with its fresh take on the popular New Balance 990v2 silhouette. Dubbed “Team USA,” the upcoming shoe will be wrapped in nationhood colors of the USA, particularly blue and red.

The impending New Balance 990v2 “Team USA” Made In USA is slated to enter the footwear market on Thursday, August 25, at 10 am (US/Eastern). NB’s e-commerce stores and other affiliated retail merchants will offer these footwear pieces for $195 per pair.

New Balance 990v2 Made in USA collection will offer Team USA overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming New Balance 990v2 sneakers (Image via NB)

The Made in USA line of New Balance, which debuted earlier this year, was the brainchild of the shoe label’s newly appointed creative director Teddy Santis. The variants of NB’s popular 990 silhouette gained a lot of attention from the designer, which ultimately led to new colorways and styles of 990v1, 990v2, and 990v3 models.

In the previous months, Teddy launched multiple colorways of the 990v2 shoe including “Navy,” “Marigold,” “Scarlet,” and “Black” as a part of its Made in USA collection. Expanding on the portfolio, the designer will now embrace the Team USA color palette for the upcoming launch.

The description of the 990v2 shoes on NB’s official website reads,

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed.”

The Team USA iteration is constructed using luxe pig suede as well as premium meshes. Although the majority of the uppers are covered under creamy white hues, the patriotic touches of red and navy blue further accentuate the overall design of the shoe. Tints of gray suede are also noticeable on the forefoot area.

First, the meshes toe caps are surrounded by both gray elements as well as navy suedes that form the mudguards. Next to the creamy toe caps, the tongue flaps built with similar white tones are embellished with “990,” “New Balance,” and “USA” lettering in red. These areas are finally wrapped up with crisp white lace fasteners.

The N logos, stitched branding on the tongue flaps, overlays on the elevated portions of the heel, and the lettering "USA" on the back all receive bold red accents. Furthermore, blue accents are also used for the suede panels on the toe tips and back.

Here, the heel counters feature red and navy suedes that are topped with metallic silver USA tags. These tags are embroidered with red threads.

Rounding out the shoes are the bottoms that are packed with creamy midsoles and ABZORB cushions for extra comfort at every stride. The black outer sole unit underneath completes the look.

The New Balance 990v2 Made in USA will go on sale for $195 at NewBalance.com and a few other affiliated shops on August 25. Interested shoppers can sign up on the brand’s website for timely updates on the upcoming launch.

