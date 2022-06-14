Where to buy New Doctor Strange 2 merch? Price and more explored

The American media franchise, Marvel Cinematic Universe, is officially releasing its first merch of the Doctor Strange 2 film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This marks the first official merch to feature the entire Illuminati squad, including John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic.

One of the surprises of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the appearance of Earth-838, a part of the multiverse featuring a buzzed-about gang of Marvel superheroes and a new superhero, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. The latter is included on the freshly released merchandise. The merchandise is available for purchase on the official Red Wolf e-commerce site.

More about the newly released Doctor Strange 2 merch featuring the Illuminati group

Newly released Doctor Strange 2 merch featuring the Illuminati group (Image via Red Wolf)

On May 6, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in the theatres, introducing us to many characters and surprises, including the special character of Mr. Fantastic, played by John Krasinski. Unfortunately, he did not last long in the fight against Scarlett Witch and was transformed into noodles.

After more than a month since the release of Doctor Strange 2, the multiverse's newly introduced characters are finally making their way onto merchandise for fans. The first tee introduced in the collection is the particular roster of The Illuminati including, Charles Xavier / Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, Black Bolt / Blackagar Boltagon played by Anson Mount, Peggy Carter / Captain Carter played by Hayley Atwell, Captain Marvel / Maria Rambeau played by Lashana Lynch, and Karl Mordo played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

A new listing of the merch on the apparel site Red Wolf includes a tee with a graphic design of the silhouetted versions of all Illuminati members alongside the words "The Illuminati Will See You Now."

The Illuminati Will See You Now tee (Image via Red Wolf)

The tee is part of the officially licensed Marvel Studios merchandise and can be availed for $9. The Illuminati made a huge impact, especially due to Krasinski's role as Mr. Fantastic. "The Illuminati Will See You Now" tee includes characters, from right to left, Black Bolt, Mr. Fantastic, Charles Xavier, Baron Mordo, Captain Crater, and Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel.

The Red Wolf offering has given a total of 4 tees in the offering, with the other three interpretating the hero, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch, or popularly known as Wanda.

One of the more interesting designs include the recreation of the stone carving which depicted Wanda as Scarlet Witch. The recreation of the stone carving was seen on the Wundagore Mountain, where the final fight between Chavez and Scarlett took place. The garment is digitally printed to order and can be availed for $9.

The next tee showcases Scarlett Witch performing her dark art, highlighting the instance when she was consumed by her power and the desire to live in another world where her children are alive.

The graphic tee with "Other Me" lettering follows next. Variants of Doctor Strange can be found within the lettering on this tee. Dr. Strange with a dark hold, the sleep walker Dr. Strange, and the heroic Dr. Strange who aids Chavez on her journey are among the variants.

All of the tees in the collection are available for $9 in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL on Red Wolf's official e-commerce site.

