Where to buy the Neymar Jr. x Puma collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Legendary football superstar Neymar Jr. has reunited with German sportswear giant Puma to launch an apparel, accessories, and footwear collection that is a nod to Neymar's home country of Brazil. The duo's latest team-up is taking inspiration from Neymar Jr.'s tattoos, Brazillian football, and Sao Paulo street art.

The dynamic duo have launched a 11-piece apparel, accessories, and footwear collection, which is an ode to the Brazilian style, Belo Jogo. The collaborative collection can be availed globally on Puma's official e-commerce site, physical stores and select retailers, starting September 22, 2022.

More about the newly launched Neymar Jr. x Puma collection

Newly launched Neymar Jr. x Puma collection (Image via Puma)

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, popularly known as Neymar Jr., was born just outside Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Brazilian footballer has quickly ascended to the elevated heights of the world's most popular sport.

His truly magical gameplay has captured the hearts and attention of many football fans around the globe, so now ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Neymar has presented an all-new collaborative collection to bring his friends closer to him, while celebrating the "belo jogo."

Puma's official site introduces the collection,

"This season’s PUMA x NEYMAR JR collection is a celebration of Neymar’s life and the journey that brought him to where he is today. Collection graphics take inspiration São Paulo graffiti and Neymar’s bird tattoos, which symbolize the support of his family, friends, and fans."

The collection is tropical and is an ode to both the Brazilian culture and the nation that shaped Neymar for who he is now. The entire collection features unique graphic language.

The main insignia from the collection is the embroidered bird, an homage to Neymar Jr's tattoo found on the left side of his neck. The tattoo depicts three small birds alongside the phrase "Tudo Passa". The expression translates to "Everything Passes" in english.

Tudo Passa is a sentiment that reminds the Brazilian superstar to enjoy every moment of celebration and keep bearing the hard times and the ways that life tests us. The collection further interprets Neymar Jr.'s own logo to match the festive color palette of the collection. In an official press release, Neymar Jr. spoke about the collection,

“Since joining PUMA, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”

The collection pieces include -

Leadcat 2.0 Sandals, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $50. Men's Track Pants, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $80. Men's Tee, which can be availed in three colorways at a retail price of $40. Jacquard Men's Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $55. Men's Crew Neck Sweatshirt, which can be availed in two colorways at a retail price of $80. Crossbody Bag, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Jacquard Men's Shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $65. Men's Bomber Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $150. Backpack, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. Trucker Hat, which can be availed at a retail price of $30.

The collection features a selection of premium basic tees, crew necks, track pants, bomber jackets, and more. Jaquard Shorts and Jacquard Tee come as a set and is specially designed to give a tonal pattern inspired by vintage football scarves.

The accessories include backpacks, caps, crossbody bags, and more, which are complimented by Neymar's own take on the Puma Leadcat slide in the footwear options. The entire collection can be availed on Puma's official e-commerce site, starting September 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far