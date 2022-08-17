Where to buy Nike Air Max 95 “Grey Fog” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Those who have been following the Nike Air Max 95 might be aware that the company offers new designs and updates of the design. Along the same lines, the shoe manufacturer has reinterpreted the silhouette in "Grey Fog" makeup that will undoubtedly impress the model's fans.

The Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Fog" rendition will soon drop on August 31, 2022, at 7.30 pm. With a price of $185 for each pair, these gray suedes will be sold by the online stores of Nike and other partnering sellers.

Nike Air Max 95 will arrive in Grey Fog makeup with gray suede foliated designs

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is commemorating the 35th birthday of the Air Max cushioning, which the company touts as a revolution. On its website, it stated the following regarding its lineage and origin:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

Previously, in 2022, the Oregon-based shoe manufacturer unveiled a slew of fresh colorways, including "White/Royal," "Viotech," "Light Bone," "Anatomy of Air," and "Leopard Tongue." While Nike has already launched some, others are still awaited. To widen the celebratory catalog of Air Max, the label is gearing up to release the new Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Fog" colorway.

WhenToCop? @whentocop



La paire : La Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Fog" sort à 9h sur SNKRS !La paire : tidd.ly/3P54Pp0 La Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Fog" sort à 9h sur SNKRS ! ⚡️La paire : tidd.ly/3P54Pp0 https://t.co/ZIUaTyiATL

The description of the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Fog" on the shoe label's e-commerce store reads,

“Summer just feels cooler in the Air Max 95. Mixing unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style, the iconic look (originally inspired by the human body) brings easy styling with its classic Grey Fog upper. Suede and breezy mesh come together for a premium look that feels great, while the wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit. Visible Air cushioning, done in energetic Pink Foam, is sure to turn heads as you drift along in comfort.”

Although most of the uppers are fashioned from distinct hues of gray, the touches of silver and pink foam are employed to accentuate these pairs' appearance further. The superior quality meshes are put together with premium suede elements to make them. Firstly, the gray meshed toe tops are surrounded by grayish suede panels.

The gray textile eyelets are placed next to the gray tongue flaps. These tongue areas are embroidered with reflective silver branding tags towards the collars. Branding accents are also used on the insoles and the heel tabs of these kicks.

Here, the tiny black swooshes are added to the medial side, and heel counters are highlighted with silver leathery overlays for more details. Rounding out the shoes are the cream midsoles incorporated with Air units, which can be seen from the pink translucent windows on the heel counters.

Check out the shoe label's website on August 31, as the Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Fog" color blocking will be purchasable from the mentioned date. They will be readily available for $185.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das